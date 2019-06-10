Zara Larsson Contemplated Leaking Her New Music After Record Label Issues

Zara Larsson wanted to leak her new music. Picture: Instagram

Zara Larsson has admitted she wanted to leak her new music because her record label are taking too long.

Zara Larsson has revealed that she contemplated leaking her new music to get her music out sooner.The Swedish pop star confessed she was tired of waiting for her record label and was tempted to release it herself.

The 'Ain't My Fault' singer told a tabloid newspaper: "I just want to get it out there. It's so depressing to think about the songs that will never see the light of day. I'm like, 'I should leak that'".

However, the blonde beauty then decided it would be better suited for a mixtape revealing: "I really would love to do a mixtape.''

A frustrated Zara released her third single 'Wow' from her second untitled studio album back in April, which followed lead single 'Ruin My Life' and 'Don't Worry Bout Me'. The singer teased that this follow-up to 2017's 'So Good' was sounding "sexy" and that she had worked on two songs with singer/songwriter MNEK.

This isn't the first time the two have worked together, he co-wrote 'Never Forget You' and speaking highly of the artist she wrote: "I started two-and-a-half months ago with MNEK and we wrote two amazing songs."

"I'm not sure if they'll make the album yet, but I love to work with him. He is such a blessing to work with. Ever since that session it's been going super well."

