Zara Larsson Taking Social Media Break After Apologising To James Charles

21 May 2019, 12:05 | Updated: 21 May 2019, 12:11

Zara Larsson is coming off of social media for a while
Zara Larsson is coming off of social media for a while. Picture: Getty

Zara Larsson is signing off from social media for a few days to let things settle following the drama with YouTuber James Charles.

Zara Larsson has shared a series of Instagram posts a lot of people will relate to, saying she sometimes feels “so sad” that she “sees no light at the end of the tunnel”.

The singer said her emotions of late haven’t been helped by her PMDS (premenstrual dysphoric disorder), but she’s hoping to get a prescription soon to “help her cope” with her anxiety.

Zara Larsson Apologises To James Charles Following Boyfriend-DM Allegations

Zara Larsson is no longer going to comment on the James Charles row
Zara Larsson is no longer going to comment on the James Charles row. Picture: Zara Larsson/Instagram
Zara Larsson explained extent of the effect her emotions have on her
Zara Larsson explained extent of the effect her emotions have on her. Picture: Zara Larsson/Instagram

Zara found herself caught up in the recent James Charles drama, after alleging the YouTuber DM’d her boyfriend Brian Whittaker. But the pair have now patched things up after Zara’s beau showed her the message he received from the makeup artist wasn't what she'd thought it was.

The stars also apologised to one another on social media, with Zara tweeting the 19 year old: “I always try my best to learn and apologise if I’m wrong. I’m sorry @jamescharles for getting involved before I actually knew the truth and for the anxiety you must have felt about everything.”

Vowing to take a break from the internet, Zara shared a very honest Instagram Stories post to explain how she feels.

She wrote: “I stopped crying now. In my everyday life (not the days before my period) I’m a happy gal, but this pmds f**ks me up.”

Zara explained she’s hoping to get medication to “help my chemically imbalanced brain to cope”, adding: “I get so sensitive and sad… Usually I can take it but I see no light in the tunnel during these whack a** days and it’s absolutely ridiculous to have to go through this every month.”

The ‘I Would Like’ hitmaker added she’ll be logging off for a few days, writing: “I know when this is over I’ll be back to normal me.”

