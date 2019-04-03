WATCH: Zara Larsson's Obsessed With Ariana Grande & Normani On 'Sweetener' Tour

Zara Larsson has revealed that she's "obsessed" with Ariana Grande and Normani's current 2019 tour.

Zara Larsson is back with another huge pop banger - 'Don't Worry Bout Me' - and swung by the brand-new Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill tonight to give it a play.

With Zara announcing two UK shows for this spring, conversation moved on to touring and she revealed how "obsessed" she's become with Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour in recent weeks.

Opening Night - Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour. Picture: Getty

Ariana is currently on the North American leg of the tour and is being supported by Fifth Harmony star Normani.

"She goes off! I am shook to the core, I can't stop watching," Zara confessed to Jimmy.

"They're [Ariana and Normani] definitely two of my absolute favourite ones," the Swedish singer announced, "I really want to see that tour live, it looks incredible."

Opening Night - Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Zara is off on tour herself and is set to play Manchester's Albert Hall on May 21st and London's Electric Brixton on 22nd May as part of her 2019 Don't Worry Bout Me concerts.

