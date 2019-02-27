Who is Troye Sivan's Boyfriend Jacob Bixenman And How Long Has He Dated Ariana Grande's Singer Pal?

Troye Sivan has been with his boyfriend for three years. Picture: Getty

Troye Sivan has gone from strength to strength in his career, starring in pal Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ video and being a guest judge on season 11 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race. But what do we know about the pop star’s love life?

Troye Sivan, 23, has left fans wondering about his relationship status after sparking concerns he had split from long-term beau Jacob Bixenman.

However, a recent post of the two together quashed any signs of heartache as they celebrated their three-year anniversary.

But who is Jacob Bixenman? Here’s everything you need to know about Troye's relationship...

Troye Sivan and Jacob Bixenman often share pictures of each other. Picture: Jacob Bixenman/Instagram

Does Troye Sivan have a boyfriend?

Troye – who appears as a guest judge in the new season of Ru Paul's Drag Race – has been dating boyfriend Jacob Bixenman for three years, with the pair celebrating their anniversary on February 11.

Sharing a black and white photo of them together to mark the occasion, Troye wrote on Instagram: “3 years today luckiest boy alive. love you lots @jacobbix.”

Who is Jacob?

As explained on his website, Jacob is a photographer and filmmaker based in LA.

What has Troye said about his relationship?

Troye and Jacob often praise one another on social media, and the singer has opened up about their relationship in previous interviews.

Speaking to Attitude last year, Troye said of his beau: “He’s got like a kind of energy about him, a magnetic sort of energy.

"I think people can’t help but love him. He’s just got one of those personalities that draws people in."

