WATCH: Troye Sivan Defends Ariana Grande For Performing At Manchester Pride

After Ariana Grande received criticism for headlining Manchester LGBT event, Troye Sivan defended her decision to perform.

Ariana Grande has recently come under fire for being chosen to headline Manchester Pride; as she is a straight after, performing at an LGBT event.

Her friend and collaborator, Troye Sivan, defended her choice to sing at the parade.

While speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the 'i'm so tired...' singer said "First of all, I think that, ask me or any of my LGBTQ friends 'who do you want to see?', and we would say 'Ariana Grande'".

Troye Sivan spoke to Capital Breakfast about Ariana Grande. Picture: Capital

He went on to support the 'God is a woman' singer, continuing "I think it's going to be a great show. Ariana is a genuine, genuine ally."

Troye praised Ariana for celebrating the community both in her professional and personal life, and told her to "go for it".

Ariana was criticised for performing during the concert as she was straight, headlining a LGBTQ event. The parade also came under fire for its ticket prices.