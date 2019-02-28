The Jonas Brothers Black Out Their Social Media, Leading Fans To Believe They're Reuniting

The Jonas Brothers have raised rumours that they're reuniting after they blacked out their social media. Picture: Getty (L); Twitter (R)

After it was rumoured that the Jonas Brothers were reuniting, fans were eager to see the 'Burnin' Up' band blacked out all of their social media accounts.

It's speculated that everyone's favourite American rock band, Jonas Brothers, are reuniting, after reports claiming they were getting back together surfaced.

While nothing has been confirmed, fans believe that the reunion rumours are true, after they reactivated their Instagram account, and deleted all previous posts on their social platforms.

Similar to the likes of Miley Cyrus, before she dropped 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart', the Jonas Brothers have also changed all of their profile pictures to a flat, black image.

Jonas Brothers blacked out all of their social media accounts. Picture: Twitter

Previously to this, Nick Jonas started to like posts on Twitter which referred to a Jonas Brothers reunion.

The Jonas Brothers are rumoured to be reuniting this year. Picture: Getty

Fans were quick to share their excitement over the recent redesign of their social media platforms.

We might be 'Paranoid', but we're 'Burnin' Up' at the thought of this reunion being true.