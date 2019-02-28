On Air Now
28 February 2019, 06:59 | Updated: 28 February 2019, 07:00
After it was rumoured that the Jonas Brothers were reuniting, fans were eager to see the 'Burnin' Up' band blacked out all of their social media accounts.
It's speculated that everyone's favourite American rock band, Jonas Brothers, are reuniting, after reports claiming they were getting back together surfaced.
While nothing has been confirmed, fans believe that the reunion rumours are true, after they reactivated their Instagram account, and deleted all previous posts on their social platforms.
Similar to the likes of Miley Cyrus, before she dropped 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart', the Jonas Brothers have also changed all of their profile pictures to a flat, black image.
Previously to this, Nick Jonas started to like posts on Twitter which referred to a Jonas Brothers reunion.
Fans were quick to share their excitement over the recent redesign of their social media platforms.
We might be 'Paranoid', but we're 'Burnin' Up' at the thought of this reunion being true.