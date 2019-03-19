WATCH: The Jonas Brothers React To Their Own Throwback Videos

The Jonas Brothers have taken some time out of their busy schedule to revisit some of their most iconic throwback videos taken from the deepest depth of the internet's vaults.

The Jonas Brothers, Nick, Joe and Kevin are finally back and in a big way with their new single 'Sucker', so we figured it would be a perfect opportunity for the trio to look back at their old school viral videos.

If you remember 'oh how the tables have turned...' then you're about to lose your Jonas-Bro obsessed mind with this video.

Miley Cyrus Shares DMs With Ex Nick Jonas And Some People Never Knew They Dated

The Jonas Brothers rewatch their old viral videos. Picture: Capital

With videos including Nick Jonas rocking the curliest of hairstyles, some colour co-ordinated suits and Joe Jonas' 'Single Ladies' parody - this is a hardcore Jonas Brothers dream video!

To be quite frank, The Jonas Brothers legit were making viral videos way before the likes of YouTube and Instagram were even a thing! Nick even called the trio 'pioneers' when it came to online video.

> Download our free app to keep up to date with all your Jonas Brothers news!