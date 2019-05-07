'Jonas Sisters' Sophie Turner & Priyanka Chopra Stole The Show At The 2019 Met Gala

Sophie Turner & Priyanka Chopra AKA The Jonas Sisters stole the show at Met Gala 2019. Picture: Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers rocked the Met Gala red carpet, but they couldn't have done it without the Jonas Sisters- Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra.

The 2019 Met Gala was over in the blink of an eye, with A-lister turning out for the 'camp' themed ball in New York last night- and as Jonas Brothers Joe and Nick took the red carpet with their wives Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, it's clear the Jonas Sisters stole the show.

Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas matched on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet. Picture: Getty Images

Sophie, AKA Game Of Thrones Sansa Stark and the 'Sucker' singer opted for co-ordinated Louis Vuitton outfits, with Sophie slicking her back with a silver hue, and Joe sticking to a classically coiffed locks.

Sophie, 23, and Joe, 29, got married in a surprise Las Vegas wedding chapel last week after the Billboard Music Awards, with Diplo DJ'ing/ live streaming the whole thing on Instagram, solidifying her place as the third and final Jonas Sister.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hit the 2019 Met Gala red carpet. Picture: Getty Images

Priyanka and Nick were also in tow, with Priyanka taking the theme to it's extremes- looking like camp royalty in couture Dior and a seriously teased hair-do, paired with icy make-up (and jewellery) to deliver a serious striking look.

Nick opted for an all-white and diamond dripped outfit, complete with dazzling red-bottom shoes and was on hand to help his wife with her train, hold her bag and generally be husband goals.

Priyanka threw back to when they walked the carpet together in 2017 - but not because they were a couple, simply as they were wearing Ralph Lauren, captioning one post: "The story I’ll definitely tell our future kids… How I MET your father."

A whole lot can change in a year, not only are The Jonas Brothers are a fully reformed boyband, but Sophie and Priyanka are officially wedded into the family alongside Kevin's wife, Danielle, and now they all just spend their time serving absolute lewks on the Met Gala carpet.

