Jonas Brothers Merch Is Here And We Need Everything

Jonas Brothers merch has landed. Picture: Instagram/Universal

The Jonas Brothers have dropped some seriously dreamy merchandise ahead of their first tour in 10 years.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas announced the return of the Jonas Brothers just a few months ago, and the boys have already created a brand new album, performed live on Capital's Summertime Ball, announced a tour, AND released new merchandise!

Available in the UK here, prices range from £10.00 to £42.00 and and all of the pieces feature references from their comeback album ‘Happiness Begins’.

You have the choice of one t-shirt, one cropped tee, one long sleeve top, one hat, a gold bar necklace, a pop socket, and a keyring.

However, hurry up, pre-orders are selling out. Check it out below:

Jonas Brothers release new merchandise. Picture: Universal Music

Jonas Brothers release new merchandise. Picture: Universal Music

Nick, Joe and Kevin recently said that their split was important, and now they can experience new and different things as a band, now that they're together again.

The trio will be embarking on an European tour in 2020, performing in Birmingham, Manchester, London, Glasgow and Dublin when they hit the UK.

