Jonas Brothers Merch Is Here And We Need Everything
14 June 2019, 13:14
The Jonas Brothers have dropped some seriously dreamy merchandise ahead of their first tour in 10 years.
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas announced the return of the Jonas Brothers just a few months ago, and the boys have already created a brand new album, performed live on Capital's Summertime Ball, announced a tour, AND released new merchandise!
Nick Jonas Wrote Jonas Brothers' Hit 'Lovebug' About Miley Cyrus
Available in the UK here, prices range from £10.00 to £42.00 and and all of the pieces feature references from their comeback album ‘Happiness Begins’.
You have the choice of one t-shirt, one cropped tee, one long sleeve top, one hat, a gold bar necklace, a pop socket, and a keyring.
However, hurry up, pre-orders are selling out. Check it out below:
Nick, Joe and Kevin recently said that their split was important, and now they can experience new and different things as a band, now that they're together again.
The trio will be embarking on an European tour in 2020, performing in Birmingham, Manchester, London, Glasgow and Dublin when they hit the UK.
