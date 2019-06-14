Jonas Brothers Merch Is Here And We Need Everything

14 June 2019, 13:14

Jonas Brothers merch has landed.
Jonas Brothers merch has landed. Picture: Instagram/Universal

The Jonas Brothers have dropped some seriously dreamy merchandise ahead of their first tour in 10 years.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas announced the return of the Jonas Brothers just a few months ago, and the boys have already created a brand new album, performed live on Capital's Summertime Ball, announced a tour, AND released new merchandise!

Nick Jonas Wrote Jonas Brothers' Hit 'Lovebug' About Miley Cyrus

Available in the UK here, prices range from £10.00 to £42.00 and and all of the pieces feature references from their comeback album ‘Happiness Begins’.

You have the choice of one t-shirt, one cropped tee, one long sleeve top, one hat, a gold bar necklace, a pop socket, and a keyring.

However, hurry up, pre-orders are selling out. Check it out below:

Jonas Brothers release new merchandise.
Jonas Brothers release new merchandise. Picture: Universal Music
Jonas Brothers release new merchandise.
Jonas Brothers release new merchandise. Picture: Universal Music

Nick, Joe and Kevin recently said that their split was important, and now they can experience new and different things as a band, now that they're together again.

The trio will be embarking on an European tour in 2020, performing in Birmingham, Manchester, London, Glasgow and Dublin when they hit the UK.

> Grab Our App To Catch The Jonas Brothers' Incredible #CapitalSTB Performance

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  2. 2
    Never Really Over artwork
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  3. 3
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala x Becky Hill
    itunes
  4. 4
    Old Town Road artwork
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    itunes
  5. 5
    Cross Me artwork
    Cross Me
    Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper
    itunes
  6. 6
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  7. 7
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  8. 8
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    SOS artwork
    SOS
    Avicii Feat. Aloe Blacc
    itunes
  10. 10
    Mother's Daughter artwork
    Mother's Daughter
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  11. 11
    Me! artwork
    Me!
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  12. 12
    Easier
    5 Seconds of Summer
    itunes
  13. 13
    Shockwave
    Liam Gallagher
    itunes
  14. 14
    One Touch
    Jess Glynne, Jax Jones
    itunes
  15. 15
    Find U Again (feat. Camila Cabello)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  16. 16
    Vossi Bop artwork
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  17. 17
    If I Can't Have You
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  18. 18
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  19. 19
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  20. 20
    Stay (Don't Go Away)
    David Guetta feat. Raye
    itunes
  21. 21
    Piece Of Your Heart (feat. GOODBOYS)
    Meduza
    itunes
  22. 22
    All Day and Night artwork
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  23. 23
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  24. 24
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  25. 25
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  26. 26
    Falling like the Stars artwork
    Falling like the Stars
    James Arthur
    itunes
  27. 27
    Shine Girl (feat. Stormzy)
    MoStack
    itunes
  28. 28
    Here With Me artwork
    Here With Me
    Marshmello feat. CHVRCHES
    itunes
  29. 29
    Sixteen
    Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  30. 30
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  31. 31
    Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  32. 32
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  33. 33
    What I Like About You artwork
    What I Like About You
    Jonas Blue Feat. Theresa Rex
    itunes
  34. 34
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  35. 35
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  36. 36
    Dream Glow (BTS World Original Soundtrack) [Pt. 1]
    Charli XCX, BTS
    itunes
  37. 37
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  38. 38
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix) artwork
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  39. 39
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  40. 40
    Carry On artwork
    Carry On
    Rita Ora, Kygo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift has dropped 'You Need To Calm Down'

Taylor Swift ‘You Need To Calm Down’ Lyrics – What They Mean

Taylor Swift

My Capital on The Global Player

Listen To Only The Hits You Want With 'My Capital' On The Global Player

News

Taylor Swift's album is expected to drop on April 26

Taylor Swift’s New Album: Everything You Need To Know About ‘Lover’ So Far – Including Release Date, Merchandise And What '4.26' Means

Taylor Swift

Jesy Nelson had a surprise birthday party with Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp Throw A Surprise Party For Jesy Nelson

Little Mix

Maura Higgins brought the drama to the Love Island villa

Love Island’s Maura Higgins Was ‘Engaged’ Before Entering The Villa According To Online Shopping Profile

TV & Film