WATCH: Jonas Brothers Talk Sucker, Tour & Camp Rock 3 In Exclusive Interview

1 March 2019, 13:20 | Updated: 1 March 2019, 13:23

The Jonas Brothers have officially reunited for their new single Sucker and will be chatting on The Capital Evening Show With Jimmy Hill this Monday at 7pm where he grills them on everything from their relationships to a possible tour.

The Jonas Brothers have sat down for one of their first UK interviews in over six years and are ready to spill all the tea on The Capital Evening Show With Jimmy Hill this Monday (4th March) at 7pm.

Jonas Brothers Reunion: Nick, Joe & Kevin's Are Back With New Single 'Sucker'

Joe and Kevin Jonas during their UK interview with Jimmy Hill
Joe and Kevin Jonas during their UK interview with Jimmy Hill. Picture: Capital FM

Jimmy gives the boys a good grilling on everything we've been dying to hear about- from married life, their Disney roots and whether or not they are going to be treating us to a tour.

After Jimmy had recovered from the shock of having all three Jo-Bros back in one room, he chatted to Nick, Kevin and Joe about everything that's gone on behind the scenes during their six year split.

They told Jimmy: "We [made] a documentary, did a lot of healing and working through things that caused the break-up initially and kept talking about that magic we had...and wanting to feel it again."

Nick, Joe and Kevin's interview with Jimmy Hill as they announce reunion of Jonas Brothers
Nick, Joe and Kevin's interview with Jimmy Hill as they announce reunion of Jonas Brothers. Picture: Capital FM

We finally get to ask them if they're planning on a Camp Rock 3, to which they have some pretty interesting stuff to say and we also discover there's a whole lot of new music on the way.

Revealing they've made 'two albums worth' of new music, they're most excited to: "Be able to get back in front of our fans and to be able to feel that very special 'Jonas Brothers' fan love again".

"It's mind blowing. We're here. Let's do this thing."

Tune into The Capital Evening Show With Jimmy Hill on Monday at 7pm to hear the full exclusive interview with the boys!

Visit the site