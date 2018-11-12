Glastonbury 2018: Huge Hint That Stormzy Will Headline Festival & Opinion Is Divided

Stormzy is the latest star rumoured to be headlining the infamous pyramid stage at Glastonbury 2018, and naturally, opinion is divided over the choice of artist.

As Glastonbury 2019 creeps ever-closer, speculation about who will be taking the coveted headline slots is slowly taking over the internet, with Stormzy the latest artist to be tipped to take the slot after a massive hint from one of the festival's organisers Emily Eavis, and naturally, opinion is divided.

Stormzy's Second Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Speaking to the BBC, Emily dropped some huge hints saying the 'male' artist they've booked 'hasn't had a stage like this before' and they're someone she is "most excited about in Britain right now" leading many to land on Stormzy's name, however not everyone is happy about it.

Stormzy to headline Glastonbury? 🤦‍♂️ — craig adey (@therealadey) November 9, 2018

I’m sorry but Stormzy isn’t big enough to headline Glastonbury... — Ellis (@EllisCole_) November 11, 2018

But others are overjoyed at the idea of Stormzy, who would become the first British rapper to take the slot!

If Stormzy headlines a stage at Glastonbury that would be a moment — Athena Kugblenu (@athenakugblenu) November 11, 2018

Stormzy headlining Glastonbury on the Friday would be truly epic. We already know his stage show is incredible and with new music on the way I think he’d absolutely smash it — Ben Anderson (@IAmBenAnderson) November 12, 2018

The grime star, who previously performed at the festival in 2017, has currently only released one who has 'Gang Signs & Prayer' which many critics say is insufficient to fulfil a 'legends' headlining slot, with many others disagreeing as the 'Shut Up' rapper has shot to stardom and is currently one of the most influential UK artists out there.

But hey, if there's anyone with a ticket that's disappointed by the choice, there are plenty of people willing to trade places with you!

If anyone’s fuming stormzy is headlining Glastonbury give us a shout, I’ll gladly take the ticket off your hands🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️ — Chlo✨ (@_ChloeLucas) November 11, 2018

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Stormzy News