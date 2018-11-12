Glastonbury 2018: Huge Hint That Stormzy Will Headline Festival & Opinion Is Divided

12 November 2018, 14:40

Stormzy is the latest star rumoured to be headlining the infamous pyramid stage at Glastonbury 2018, and naturally, opinion is divided over the choice of artist.

As Glastonbury 2019 creeps ever-closer, speculation about who will be taking the coveted headline slots is slowly taking over the internet, with Stormzy the latest artist to be tipped to take the slot after a massive hint from one of the festival's organisers Emily Eavis, and naturally, opinion is divided.

Stormzy's Second Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Speaking to the BBC, Emily dropped some huge hints saying the 'male' artist they've booked 'hasn't had a stage like this before' and they're someone she is "most excited about in Britain right now" leading many to land on Stormzy's name, however not everyone is happy about it.

But others are overjoyed at the idea of Stormzy, who would become the first British rapper to take the slot!

The grime star, who previously performed at the festival in 2017, has currently only released one who has 'Gang Signs & Prayer' which many critics say is insufficient to fulfil a 'legends' headlining slot, with many others disagreeing as the 'Shut Up' rapper has shot to stardom and is currently one of the most influential UK artists out there.

But hey, if there's anyone with a ticket that's disappointed by the choice, there are plenty of people willing to trade places with you!

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Stormzy News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Where Is The 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' Camp & Where Is It Filmed?

Where Is The 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' Camp & Where Is It Filmed?

TV & Film

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    thank u, next artwork
    thank u, next
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  2. 2
    A Million Dreams artwork
    A Million Dreams
    P!nk
    itunes
  3. 3
    Empty Space artwork
    Empty Space
    James Arthur
    itunes
  4. 4
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  5. 5
    Polaroid artwork
    Polaroid
    Jonas Blue feat. Liam Payne & Lennon
    itunes
  6. 6
    Thursday artwork
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  7. 7
    Woman Like Me artwork
    Woman Like Me
    Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  8. 8
    Let You Love Me artwork
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  9. 9
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  10. 10
    Baby artwork
    Baby
    Clean Bandit feat. Marina & Luis Fonsi
    itunes
  11. 11
    Close To Me artwork
    Close To Me
    Ellie Goulding X Diplo feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  12. 12
    Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
    Swae Lee, Post Malone
    itunes
  13. 13
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  14. 14
    I Found You
    benny blanco, Calvin Harris
    itunes
  15. 15
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  16. 16
    Ruin My Life
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  17. 17
    Love Made Me Do It
    Cheryl
    itunes
  18. 18
    Moves (feat. Snoop Dogg)
    Olly Murs
    itunes
  19. 19
    All I Am artwork
    All I Am
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  20. 20
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) artwork
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  21. 21
    The Greatest Show
    Panic! At the Disco
    itunes
  22. 22
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  23. 23
    Just Got Paid (feat. French Montana)
    Sigala, Meghan Trainor, Ella Eyre
    itunes
  24. 24
    Electricity (feat. Diplo & Mark Ronson)
    Silk City, Dua Lipa
    itunes
  25. 25
    breathin
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  26. 26
    Funky Friday (feat. Fredo)
    Fredo, Dave
  27. 27
    Taki Taki (feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B)
    DJ Snake
    itunes
  28. 28
    Back and Forth artwork
    Back and Forth
    MK x Jonas Blue x Becky Hill
    itunes
  29. 29
    In My Mind artwork
    In My Mind
    Dynoro
    itunes
  30. 30
    Eastside artwork
    Eastside
    Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid
    itunes
  31. 31
    Goodbye artwork
    Goodbye
    Jason Derulo x David Guetta
    itunes
  32. 32
    Body artwork
    Body
    Loud Luxury feat. brando
    itunes
  33. 33
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  34. 34
    Photographs (feat. Rag'n'Bone Man)
    Professor Green
  35. 35
    Who Wants To Live Forever
    Queen
    itunes
  36. 36
    Youngblood artwork
    Youngblood
    5 Seconds Of Summer
    itunes
  37. 37
    Never Enough
    Kelly Clarkson
    itunes
  38. 38
    Sucker Punch
    Sigrid
    itunes
  39. 39
    I Want You To Freak artwork
    I Want You To Freak
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  40. 40
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site