Sam Feldt Put On His Own Christmas Party At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Sam Feldt at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA

Record producer Sam Feldt brought the energy inside The O2 to an entirely new level at the #CapitalJBB.

Sam Feldt delighted all 16,000 of you with 'Show Me Love' and 'Post Malone' at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT.

The Dutch DJ was joined on stage by Rani for 'Post Malone' - watch his performances below.

Sam Feldt reminded us all why 'Show Me Love' is such a banger 'Post Malone' had the whole of London's O2 partying

Sam Feldt chats to Capital presenter Jimmy Hill. Picture: PA

Sam Feldt on the red carpet at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2019. Picture: PA Images

Set list:

- 'Show Me Love'

- 'Post Malone'

