WATCH: Jay Sean Explains How He'd Never Met Regard Before 'Ride It'

Despite it topping the Official Big Top 40, Jay Sean admitted that he'd never met the song's producer, Regard, until Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

While Regard's remix of 'Ride It' soared up to the top of the Official Big Top 40, Jay Sean - who sang on the 2008 original - admitted he didn't meet Regard until Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Speaking to Capital Evening Show presenter, Jimmy Hill, Jay Sean shocked everyone by saying that Regard actually remixed in the back of a cab.

> Liam Payne Shares Memories Of One Direction Together At #CapitalJBB

Jay Sean joined Regard on stage at #CapitalJBB. Picture: PA Images

The pop star - who previously performed at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball alongside Kylie Minogue, The Saturdays and JLS, stated that Regard had had one too many drinks, and remixed it in the back of a taxi.

Regard surprised the 20,000 fans watching as he brought out Jay Sean onto the stage with him to perform his hit which rose to fame after it featured heavily on TikTok.

He joined the likes of Stormzy, Harry Styles and Liam Payne at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday, 7 December 2019.

> Grab Our App To Catch Regard's Radical #CapitalJBB Performance