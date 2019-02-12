Professor Green Cancels His Tour After A Life Threatening Seizure

Professor Green suffered from a seizure resulting in a broken vertebrae. Picture: Instagram

Professor Green has posted a shock photo in a neck brace after the rapper suffered from a seizure whilst packing from his upcoming tour.

Professor Green revealed on his Instagram account that he suffered a fall whilst packing up for his tour, resulting in a fractured vertebrae in his neck.

The rapper revealed how he was 'extremely lucky' and has also had to subsequent seizures since.

Professor Green Has Opened Up About His Botched Operation In An Emotional Insta Post

Professor Green posts a photo from the stretcher after injuring his neck after a seizure. Picture: Professor Green/Instagram

In his Instagram caption, Pro Green (real name Stephen Manderson) revealed, "I had seizure this morning which resulted in a fall while I was packing for tour," adding, "Depending on how you look at this fall I was extremely lucky. I fractured vertebrae in my neck and subsequently had to cancel my tour that was due to start today".

He added, "I'll be back in the winter with a bigger tour. I've had two further seizures and am lucky I didn't break my neck. Really f*****g lucky. Thanks for baring with me".

The rapper's tour was due to start on the 13th February where he was set to play all over the UK, including Brighton, Leeds and Birmingham.

Fans were quick to post their get well wishes to Green on Twitter...

Gutted that @professorgreen tour is cancelled but hope he gets better soon ❤️ — elise (@elisedalex) February 12, 2019

Sending @professorgreen love. Hope he gets back on his feet soon ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Jakki Oliver (@jakki_oliver) February 12, 2019

@professorgreen had a seizure this morning while he was packing for tour 😥😥 hope your okay green!! Love you man ❤️ XX#ProfessorGreen #GetBetterSoon #MyInspiration — 𝕾𝖊𝖆𝖓 𝕽𝖔𝖇𝖘𝖔𝖓© (@SeanRobson21) February 12, 2019

