Post Malone Splits From Girlfriend After 3 Years Together

6 November 2018, 12:53

It's all over!
It's all over! Picture: instagram

Post Malone has split from his girlfriend of 3 years, according to reports.

A source said the 23-year-old artist ended things with Ashlen Diaz, 22, ‘a month or two ago’.

Apparently, the split was down to the fact the ‘Better Now’ singer lives his life ‘like a rock star’.

Ariana Grande Fans Are Living For Her New Break-Up Anthem ’Thank U, Next’

View this post on Instagram

perfection 👑👑👑 @ashcash

A post shared by Posty (@postmalone) on

A source said: “He loves Ashlen and cares about her but lives life as though he's a rock star. He's still so young.”

Post opened up about his relationship in an interview back in 2016 and admitted he found it ‘tough’ juggling love and his career.

View this post on Instagram

BUNNY (always look so timid in my photos sorry)

A post shared by ashlen (@ashcash) on

He said: “It's tough having a balance, between dedicating my life to music and dedicating time for Ashlen.

“It's tough because you want to get into the studio, you want to do as good music as you can, sometimes you're real busy.”

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Ariana Grande fans discovered her unreleased music being shared by Zandhr on streaming services

Ariana Grande's Leaked Album: Who Is Zandhr?

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Woman Like Me artwork
    Woman Like Me
    Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  2. 2
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  3. 3
    A Million Dreams artwork
    A Million Dreams
    P!nk
    itunes
  4. 4
    Let You Love Me artwork
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  5. 5
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  7. 7
    Just Got Paid artwork
    Just Got Paid
    Sigala & Ella Eyre & Meghan Trainor
    itunes
  8. 8
    Close To Me artwork
    Close To Me
    Ellie Goulding X Diplo feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  9. 9
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  10. 10
    I'll Never Love Again artwork
    I'll Never Love Again
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  11. 11
    Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
    Swae Lee, Post Malone
    itunes
  12. 12
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  13. 13
    Empty Space
    James Arthur
    itunes
  14. 14
    Ruin My Life
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  15. 15
    In My Mind artwork
    In My Mind
    Dynoro
    itunes
  16. 16
    All I Am artwork
    All I Am
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  17. 17
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  18. 18
    Girls Like You artwork
    Girls Like You
    Maroon 5 Feat. Cardi B
    itunes
  19. 19
    Funky Friday (feat. Fredo)
    Fredo, Dave
  20. 20
    Polaroid
    Liam Payne, Lennon Stella, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  21. 21
    Baby (feat. Marina and the Diamonds & Luis Fonsi)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  22. 22
    Moves (feat. Snoop Dogg)
    Olly Murs
    itunes
  23. 23
    Electricity (feat. Diplo & Mark Ronson)
    Silk City, Dua Lipa
    itunes
  24. 24
    Eastside artwork
    Eastside
    Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid
    itunes
  25. 25
    I Want You To Freak artwork
    I Want You To Freak
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  26. 26
    Arms Around You (feat. Maluma & Swae Lee)
    XXXTENTACION, Lil Pump
    itunes
  27. 27
    breathin
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  28. 28
    Body
    Loud Luxury
    itunes
  29. 29
    Taki Taki (feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B)
    DJ Snake
    itunes
  30. 30
    Back and Forth artwork
    Back and Forth
    MK x Jonas Blue x Becky Hill
    itunes
  31. 31
    No Tears Left to Cry artwork
    No Tears Left to Cry
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  32. 32
    Always Remember Us This Way artwork
    Always Remember Us This Way
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  33. 33
    Youngblood artwork
    Youngblood
    5 Seconds Of Summer
    itunes
  34. 34
    Goodbye artwork
    Goodbye
    Jason Derulo x David Guetta
    itunes
  35. 35
    I Found You
    benny blanco, Calvin Harris
    itunes
  36. 36
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  37. 37
    The Greatest Show
    Panic! At the Disco
    itunes
  38. 38
    Joan of Arc
    Little Mix
    itunes
  39. 39
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  40. 40
    Be Alright
    Dean Lewis
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site