Post Malone Splits From Girlfriend After 3 Years Together

It's all over! Picture: instagram

Post Malone has split from his girlfriend of 3 years, according to reports.

A source said the 23-year-old artist ended things with Ashlen Diaz, 22, ‘a month or two ago’.

Apparently, the split was down to the fact the ‘Better Now’ singer lives his life ‘like a rock star’.

A source said: “He loves Ashlen and cares about her but lives life as though he's a rock star. He's still so young.”

Post opened up about his relationship in an interview back in 2016 and admitted he found it ‘tough’ juggling love and his career.

He said: “It's tough having a balance, between dedicating my life to music and dedicating time for Ashlen.

“It's tough because you want to get into the studio, you want to do as good music as you can, sometimes you're real busy.”

