What Is Post Malone's Current Net Worth? How Did He Make His Millions?

How much money does Post Malone earn? Picture: Instagram

How much money does 'Sunflower' rapper Post Malone have?

Post Malone, everyone's favourite rapper is surely absolutely minted after massive hits such as 'Psycho' and 'Sunflower' right?! Well... yes, of course he is!

All the touring, merch sales and of course music has given Posty a reported sum of $14 million... wow.

Post Malone's net worth is a reported $14 million. Picture: Instagram/Post Malone

It isn't just the music side of the business he's made a wad of cash from, Post also teamed up with beer brand Bud Light on a massive advertising campaign as well as sell his very own Post Malone themed crocs.

