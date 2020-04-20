Inside Niall Horan and Liam Payne's Ten Year Friendship From One Direction To Solo Artist BFFs

20 April 2020, 17:17

Niall Horan and Liam Payne's ten year friendship
Niall Horan and Liam Payne's ten year friendship. Picture: PA/ Instagram live

Niall Horan and Liam Payne have had an incredible friendship, from their One Direction days to jumping onto Instagram live with each other in 2020.

Niall Horan and Liam Payne have a long, adorable, and well-documented friendship that dates back a decade when they first found themselves formed into a One Direction in 2010.

As the band's ten year anniversary approaches and the pair have been chatting loads, even jumping on Instagram live and making everyone's dreams come true, people are so excited to have the boys back in each other's lives more now than ever.

WATCH: Liam Payne Confirms One Direction Reunion, After Louis Tomlinson "Told Him Off"

Niall and Liam on Instagram live together is what dreams are made of!

Niall Horan and Liam Payne on Instagram live together
Niall Horan and Liam Payne on Instagram live together. Picture: Instagram live

Niall jumped on live to give his millions of fans a quick performance, when none other than Liam dropped by in the comments trying to get his former bandmate's attention, which took some time!

Liam eventually made it on, and joked once Niall has an instrument in his hand there's no hope for anyone, which tickled us, whilst we pinched ourselves we were really seeing them together!

They even took the time to rip into Louis Tomlinson, with Niall saying: "I talked to Louis a few days ago in the group WhatsApp."

"So strange we can’t all be live together even though I know Louis is only sitting at home smoking cigarettes and drinking beers."

Savage, and we love it.

Niall still calls Liam 'Payno' which got 1D fans all in their feels, and we're honestly still trying to get our heart rate back to normal after all that excitement.

Chatting on FaceTime about One Direction ten year anniversary

Speaking to ET on Instagram Live, Liam first let slip that he and the 1D boys were back in regular contact, saying:

"I did speak to Niall again on FaceTime today...he's in London as well. Most of us are in London."

This was the moment the 1D reunion rumour mill really kicked into over drive, as it was the first confirmation they'd actually been talking, and ever since then, we've only had more hints!

Supporting each other's solo careers

Now the boys all have seriously successful solo careers under their belt, they couldn't be happier for each other and it's always been that way!

When Niall released 'Flicker', in 2017, Liam tweeted he was 'proud of how far they'd come', with Niall repaying the favour, writing:

"Indeed! Thank you Payno. Love ya. Go get this man’s single also."

Niall was referring to Bedroom Floor.

Seeing them together on Instagram live proves they'll always be friends and bandmates, no matter how many years go by, which has warmed the hearts of millions of fans!

Now, about that reunion?!

