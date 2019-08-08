Niall Horan Claps Back Fans Who Claim His Management 'Controlled' One Direction

8 August 2019, 15:30

Niall Horan defends his management against fans
Niall Horan defends his management against fans. Picture: Getty Images

Niall Horan has clapped back at One Direction fans who criticised his management team on Twitter.

Niall Horan has hit back at a fan who claimed his management, Modest management, who also manage One Direction, are less than the 'amazing' he called them in a shout out and claimed they controlled the band, including his hair colour.

Niall Horan Teases Second Album: Release Date, Title, Collaborations & Studio Snippets

Niall took to Instagram to shout out "best crew in the business without a doubt" alongside a photo of him on a red carpet with his management team at an event for his record label, when fans set upon his tweet with some serious criticism of the management team.

When one user tweeted, "Niall sweetie why are you tagging [modest]", the 25-year-old replied saying, "Coz they're amazing why?".

When another fan stepped in to say :"no they're not", the 'Slow Hands' singer asked them "based on what?", which basically opened the floodgates for fans to offer up a whole lot of criticism, accusing Modest of controlling the 1D boys.

Niall Horan gives a shout out to his management on Instagram
Niall Horan gives a shout out to his management on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @NiallHoran

One fan sniped "based on literally everything they’ve done to your own band if you even remember that", leading Niall to question again "such as?", and we're so here for sassy Niall we can't even explain.

Another response claimed "such as not being able to hear what you wanted, to [colour] your hair the way you wanted, to basically be yourselves???? everything may not apply to you but yeah", with Niall posting a load of crying laugh emojis and asking "are you joking?"

Niall Horan hits back at fan who questions his management
Niall Horan hits back at fan who questions his management. Picture: Twitter/ @NiallOfficial

From claiming they wouldn't let Zayn grow a beard, to controlling the boys' hair colour, fans didn't hold back on Twitter, even pointing out that they started the hashtag 'LetNiallSing' back in 2013 after feeling as though Niall wasn't given enough solos in the band, something the singer did not respond to.

Regardless, Niall has been signed to them since his 1D days right through to his solo career and first album, Flicker, and is on excellent terms with the team.

He's also has been teasing the new music he's been working on for his second solo album which we literally cannot wait for, captioning an Insta snap from the studio writing:

"Spent the morning back in the studio I recorded the whole of ‘Flicker’. We recorded some beautiful strings for a special song and I look forward to sharing it with you."

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Niall Horan News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
    itunes
  2. 2
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Whitney Houston, Kygo
    itunes
  3. 3
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  4. 4
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  5. 5
    Castles artwork
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  6. 6
    Boyfriend artwork
    Boyfriend
    Ariana Grande & Social House
    itunes
  7. 7
    Old Town Road artwork
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    itunes
  8. 8
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  10. 10
    So High artwork
    So High
    Mist feat. Fredo
    itunes
  11. 11
    Take Me Back to London (feat. Stormzy)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  12. 12
    Goodbyes (feat. Young Thug)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  13. 13
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  14. 14
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  15. 15
    Antisocial
    Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  16. 16
    I Don't Care
    Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  17. 17
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  18. 18
    Hate Me
    Juice WRLD, Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  19. 19
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala x Becky Hill
    itunes
  20. 20
    You Need To Calm Down
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  21. 21
    Crown artwork
    Crown
    Stormzy
    itunes
  22. 22
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  23. 23
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch) artwork
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  24. 24
    Ritual
    Tiesto, Rita Ora, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  25. 25
    Lonely (feat. Anne-Marie)
    Lauv
    itunes
  26. 26
    Mad Love artwork
    Mad Love
    Mabel
    itunes
  27. 27
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  28. 28
    Cross Me artwork
    Cross Me
    Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper
    itunes
  29. 29
    Bounce Back artwork
    Bounce Back
    Little Mix
    itunes
  30. 30
    Never Really Over artwork
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  31. 31
    The Archer artwork
    The Archer
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  32. 32
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  33. 33
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  34. 34
    Vossi Bop artwork
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  35. 35
    No Guidance (feat. Drake)
    Chris Brown
    itunes
  36. 36
    Find U Again artwork
    Find U Again
    Mark Ronson feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  37. 37
    Piece Of Your Heart (feat. GOODBOYS)
    Meduza
    itunes
  38. 38
    Remember The Name (feat. Eminem & 50 Cent)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  39. 39
    BROWN SKIN GIRL (feat. Blue Ivy Carter)
    Wizkid, SAINt JHN, Beyonce
    itunes
  40. 40
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Jungkook wrote a single for the Euphoria season finale

HBO's Euphoria Soundtrack: BTS' Jungkook's Single Features In Season Finale
Jade Thirlwall is currently living her best life

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Is Out Here Living Her Best Life

Little Mix

Strictly Come Dancing 2019's line-up has been revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Line-Up: All The Contestants Joining BBC Series This Year

TV & Film

Taylor Swift's September Vogue cover

Taylor Swift's 'Shocking' Moment She Realised The Need To Speak Up About LGBTQ Rights In Vogue Interview

Taylor Swift

Spicy Chicken McNuggets are now a thing!

McDonald's Launch Spicy McNuggets In The UK

News

Taylor Swift's secret sessions for 'Lover' are underway

Taylor Swift's Secret Sessions For 'Lover' Album Are Underway: How Do Fans Get An Invite?

Taylor Swift