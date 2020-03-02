On Air Now
The Capital Late Show With Marvin Humes 10pm - 1am
2 March 2020, 19:28 | Updated: 2 March 2020, 19:41
We've got a feeling the sight of Niall Horan shaking his hips to Miley Cyrus will live on the minds of all of us for a long time.
Niall Horan is a One Direction member, a solo artist in his own right and now a man who struggles to remember the lyrics to Billie Eilish's 'bad guy'.
To be fair to the Irish superstar, we threw a lot of songs his way and we're pretty sure he nailed 90% of them. From styling out B*Witched's 'C'est la Vie' (with an added Irish dance) to powering through Miley Cyrus' 'Party In The U.S.A', we couldn't be happier with Nialler's performance.
WATCH: Niall Horan Confirms He And Lewis Capaldi Have Made A Song Together
Here's the full list of song Niall Horan sings during 'Finish The Lyric':
Niall Horan - 'Nice To Meet Ya'
Miley Cyrus - 'Party In The U.S.A'
Dua Lipa - 'Don't Start Now'
B*Witched - 'C'est La Vie'
Shawn Mendes - 'Stitches'
Justin Bieber - 'Baby'
Eagles - 'Hotel California'
Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'
Nicki Minaj - 'Starships'
Ariana Grande - 'Problem'
Download our free app now to keep up to date with all your music news!