WATCH: Niall Horan Covers Miley Cyrus & Shawn Mendes In 'Finish The Lyric'

We've got a feeling the sight of Niall Horan shaking his hips to Miley Cyrus will live on the minds of all of us for a long time.

Niall Horan is a One Direction member, a solo artist in his own right and now a man who struggles to remember the lyrics to Billie Eilish's 'bad guy'.

To be fair to the Irish superstar, we threw a lot of songs his way and we're pretty sure he nailed 90% of them. From styling out B*Witched's 'C'est la Vie' (with an added Irish dance) to powering through Miley Cyrus' 'Party In The U.S.A', we couldn't be happier with Nialler's performance.

Niall Horan plays Capital's 'Finish The Lyric'. Picture: Capital

Here's the full list of song Niall Horan sings during 'Finish The Lyric':

Niall Horan - 'Nice To Meet Ya'

Miley Cyrus - 'Party In The U.S.A'

Dua Lipa - 'Don't Start Now'

B*Witched - 'C'est La Vie'

Shawn Mendes - 'Stitches'

Justin Bieber - 'Baby'

Eagles - 'Hotel California'

Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'

Nicki Minaj - 'Starships'

Ariana Grande - 'Problem'

