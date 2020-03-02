Exclusive

WATCH: Niall Horan Covers Miley Cyrus & Shawn Mendes In 'Finish The Lyric'

2 March 2020, 19:28 | Updated: 2 March 2020, 19:41

We've got a feeling the sight of Niall Horan shaking his hips to Miley Cyrus will live on the minds of all of us for a long time.

Niall Horan is a One Direction member, a solo artist in his own right and now a man who struggles to remember the lyrics to Billie Eilish's 'bad guy'.

To be fair to the Irish superstar, we threw a lot of songs his way and we're pretty sure he nailed 90% of them. From styling out B*Witched's 'C'est la Vie' (with an added Irish dance) to powering through Miley Cyrus' 'Party In The U.S.A', we couldn't be happier with Nialler's performance.

WATCH: Niall Horan Confirms He And Lewis Capaldi Have Made A Song Together

Niall Horan plays Capital's 'Finish The Lyric'
Niall Horan plays Capital's 'Finish The Lyric'. Picture: Capital

Here's the full list of song Niall Horan sings during 'Finish The Lyric':

Niall Horan - 'Nice To Meet Ya'

Miley Cyrus - 'Party In The U.S.A'

Dua Lipa - 'Don't Start Now'

B*Witched - 'C'est La Vie'

Shawn Mendes - 'Stitches'

Justin Bieber - 'Baby'

Eagles - 'Hotel California'

Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'

Nicki Minaj - 'Starships'

Ariana Grande - 'Problem'

Download our free app now to keep up to date with all your music news!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  2. 2
    Stupid Love artwork
    Stupid Love
    Lady Gaga
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  5. 5
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  7. 7
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  8. 8
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  10. 10
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  11. 11
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  12. 12
    Know Your Worth artwork
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid x Disclosure
    itunes
  13. 13
    What A Man Gotta Do artwork
    What A Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  14. 14
    The Other Side
    SZA & Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  15. 15
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne Marie
    itunes
  16. 16
    Tequila
    Jax Jones,Martin Solveig,RAYE & Europa
  17. 17
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  18. 18
    Say So artwork
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  19. 19
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix) artwork
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  20. 20
    Boyfriend
    Mabel
    itunes
  21. 21
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  22. 22
    ON (feat. Sia)
    BTS
    itunes
  23. 23
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  24. 24
    Godzilla artwork
    Godzilla
    Eminem feat. Juice WRLD
    itunes
  25. 25
    Own It artwork
    Own It
    Stormzy feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy
    itunes
  26. 26
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  27. 27
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  28. 28
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  29. 29
    After Hours
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  30. 30
    Where We're Going
    Gerry Cinnamon
    itunes
  31. 31
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  32. 32
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  33. 33
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  34. 34
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones & Ella Henderson
    itunes
  35. 35
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  36. 36
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  37. 37
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  38. 38
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  39. 39
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  40. 40
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Lady Gaga's new album is coming.

5 Things We Know About 'Chromatica': As Lady Gaga Confirms LG6 Title

Lady Gaga

Inside Zayn and Jake Paul's Vegas feud

Inside Zayn & Jake Paul's Vegas Fued: From Gigi Hadid Tweet To Logan Paul Argument

Features

Harry Styles called Taylor Swift's songs about him 'flattering'

Harry Styles Says Taylor Swift’s Songs About Him Are ‘Flattering’ As He Praises Her Songwriting Skills

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber's fans are worried he'll cancel his tour if Hailey gets pregnant

Justin Bieber Fans Urge Wife Hailey Baldwin To Postpone Pregnancy Until ‘Changes’ 2020 Tour Ends

Justin Bieber

Ariana and Pete dated in 2018.

Ariana Grande ‘Unbothered’ By Pete Davidson’s Comments In ‘Alive From New York’ Netflix Special

Ariana Grande