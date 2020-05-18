Niall Horan's Dating History From Hailee Steinfeld, Barbara Palvin & Ellie Goulding

18 May 2020, 17:17

Niall Horan has dated some famous faces including Hailee Steinfeld and Ellie Goulding
Niall Horan has dated some famous faces including Hailee Steinfeld and Ellie Goulding. Picture: Getty Images

Niall Horan is one of the biggest stars on the planet, and counts some famous faces as his exes, from Hailee Steinfeld, to rumours of a Selena Gomez relationship, here's the 'No Judgement' singer's dating history...

Niall Horan, despite being one of the most famous faces on the planet, has always remained notoriously illusive about who he is, or isn't dating since finding fame in One Direction back in 2010.

Niall Horan & BFF Lewis Capaldi Writing Music Together During Lockdown

However, this doesn't mean he hasn't had some very famous girlfriends and dated a whole list of A-listers, from Hailee Steinfeld to Ellie Goulding.

And what about that rumoured romance with Selena Gomez?

Let's take a look at some of Niall's exes and dating history...

Hailee Steinfeld

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld at the 2017 American Music Awards
Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld at the 2017 American Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Niall's most recent relationship with was 'Staving' singer, Hailee Steinfeld, dating for a year and a half before splitting in December 2018, despite neither of them publicly confirming they were an item.

Hailee's given the biggest insight into what went wrong between the pair with her 2020 song, not so subtly named, 'Wrong Direction' where she hints Niall may have been unfaithful.

Lyrics read: "Lookin' back, I probably should have known/ But I just wanted to believe that you were out sleepin' alone."

Ellie Goulding

Niall Horan and Ellie Goulding in 2015
Niall Horan and Ellie Goulding in 2015. Picture: Getty

Seven whole years ago, when Niall was a relative newbie to the industry, he and Ellie Goulding briefly dated in 2013.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' singer gushed about her 'ex' Niall in an interview with Seventeen, saying: "We went on a few dates, and it was really fun."

"He's a really, really lovely guy. He's got the biggest sense of humour, he's very caring, and I see him as a genuine friend in the industry." 

We wish we went on a few dates with Niall and remained his good pal, but, what can ya do, eh?

Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin at Milan Fashion Week in 2020
Barbara Palvin at Milan Fashion Week in 2020. Picture: Getty

Way back in 2014, Niall and Victoria's Secret model, Barbara Palvin were reportedly an item, with the relationship coming to an end after 'fizzling out' after not seeing enough- which, if anyone reading is a One Direction fan, will know isn't entirely surprising.

The boys were busy recording and releasing their fourth album, 'Four', and were pretty much on tour around the world being superstars, so unsurprisingly Niall didn't have a whole lot of time to date.

Barbara has been in a relationship with Dylan Sprouse for a year and the pair live together in New York, and even reportedly dated Harry Styles at one point too.

Have Niall Horan and Selena Gomez ever dated?

Rumours Niall and Selena are more than friends have circulated on numerous occasions, but both have made it clear they're nothing more than friends, sharing a social circle and often catching up with mates in LA, going out for dinner and posting snaps to Instagram.

They've also been big champions of each other's music, shouting each other's albums out on Instagram to their huge followings, but sorry folks, although it would be an iconic celeb couple, it's not gonna happen!

