Louis Tomlinson Breaks His Silence Following Sister's Death & Reveals He's Back In The Studio

Louis Tomlinson breaks his silence since sister's death. Picture: Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson has broken his silence for the first time since his sister's death to thanks fans for their continued support.

Louis Tomlinson has spoken for the first time since since his younger sister, Félicité, passed suddenly, to thank his fans for their outpouring of love and support during the difficult time.

The 27-year-old took to Twitter to tell his fans how much their kind words mean to him in the past couple of weeks.

The 'Two Of Us' singer also revealed that he's also back in the studio to record something he wrote a few months ago, which has got fans all kinds of excited.

He wrote: "Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks. Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x."

Louis is known for having an army of loyal and supportive fans, who have flooded his social media pages with messages of love ever since his 18-year-old sister passed suddenly on the 13th March.

so proud of you as always Louis. all the love in the world ♥ — L&H Updates (@LarryHispanic) April 17, 2019

Love you so much, can’t wait to hear what you’ve been working on! 💖 — The Tomlinson Daily (@ttomlinsondaily) April 17, 2019

im literally a broken record but its such an honor to be your fan — Why Larry Is Real (@WhyLarryIsReal) April 17, 2019

His most recently released single, 'Two Of Us' was a tribute to his late mother, Johannah Deakin, who passed away age 43 after a battle with leukaemia in 2016 and released a matter of weeks before his sister's sudden death.

We're so glad to hear that Louis is pursuing his music after the difficult period, and is lucky to have such amazing fans by his side the whole way!

