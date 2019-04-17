Louis Tomlinson Breaks His Silence Following Sister's Death & Reveals He's Back In The Studio

17 April 2019, 16:45 | Updated: 17 April 2019, 17:00

Louis Tomlinson breaks his silence since sister's death
Louis Tomlinson breaks his silence since sister's death. Picture: Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson has broken his silence for the first time since his sister's death to thanks fans for their continued support.

Louis Tomlinson has spoken for the first time since since his younger sister, Félicité, passed suddenly, to thank his fans for their outpouring of love and support during the difficult time.

Louis Tomlinson's Sister, Félicité's Last Posts On Instagram Story Were About Him

The 27-year-old took to Twitter to tell his fans how much their kind words mean to him in the past couple of weeks.

The 'Two Of Us' singer also revealed that he's also back in the studio to record something he wrote a few months ago, which has got fans all kinds of excited.

He wrote: "Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks. Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x."

Louis is known for having an army of loyal and supportive fans, who have flooded his social media pages with messages of love ever since his 18-year-old sister passed suddenly on the 13th March.

His most recently released single, 'Two Of Us' was a tribute to his late mother, Johannah Deakin, who passed away age 43 after a battle with leukaemia in 2016 and released a matter of weeks before his sister's sudden death.

We're so glad to hear that Louis is pursuing his music after the difficult period, and is lucky to have such amazing fans by his side the whole way!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Louis Tomlinson News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Piece Of Your Heart artwork
    Piece Of Your Heart
    Meduza feat. Goodboys
    itunes
  2. 2
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  3. 3
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  4. 4
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  5. 5
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  6. 6
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris Feat. Rag N Bone man
  7. 7
    Walk Me Home artwork
    Walk Me Home
    P!nk
    itunes
  8. 8
    I'll Never Love Again artwork
    I'll Never Love Again
    Molly Hocking
    itunes
  9. 9
    All Day and Night artwork
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  10. 10
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  11. 11
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  12. 12
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  13. 13
    Here With Me (feat. CHVRCHES)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  14. 14
    Cool artwork
    Cool
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  15. 15
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  16. 16
    MONOPOLY
    Victoria Monet, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  17. 17
    What I like About You (feat. Theresa Rex)
    Jonas Blue
    itunes
  18. 18
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc) artwork
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  19. 19
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  20. 20
    i'm so tired artwork
    i'm so tired
    Lauv & Troye Sivan
    itunes
  21. 21
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  22. 22
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  23. 23
    Talk artwork
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  24. 24
    Don't Feel Like Crying artwork
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  25. 25
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  26. 26
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  27. 27
    No One artwork
    No One
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  28. 28
    Keisha & Becky
    Russ splash & Tion Wayne
    itunes
  29. 29
    Sixteen
    Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  30. 30
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix) artwork
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  31. 31
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored artwork
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  32. 32
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix) artwork
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  33. 33
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello & Bastille
    itunes
  34. 34
    Can We Pretend (feat. Cash Cash)
    P!nk
    itunes
  35. 35
    Racing Cars
    Ruti
    itunes
  36. 36
    Who Do You Love artwork
    Who Do You Love
    The Chainsmokers Feat. 5 Seconds Of Summ
    itunes
  37. 37
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  38. 38
    Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)
    BTS
    itunes
  39. 39
    bury a friend
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  40. 40
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards reveals her battle with anxiety

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Reveals Her Battle With Anxiety In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Little Mix

Amber Turner likes crptic tweets about Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar

TOWIE: Amber Turner Likes Shady Indirect Tweets About Dan Edgar & Chloe Sims

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift have remained close friends

Shawn Mendes Honours Taylor Swift With Heartfelt Letter On How She’s Inspired Him

News

Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall officially sign as songwriters

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall Officially Sign As Songwriters

Little Mix

Hailey Baldwin is set to launch a cosmetics line in her husband's name

Hailey Bieber Launching A Range Of Beauty Products Under Justin's Name: 'Bieber Beauty'

News