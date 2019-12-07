Liam Payne Smashed His Opening Set Of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019

7 December 2019, 19:51

Liam Payne shut the Jingle Bell Ball down with his opening set
Liam Payne has officially kicked off the 2019 Jingle Bell Ball with his catalogue of smash hits and a brand new debut album under his belt- 18,000 of you were screaming for one of the UK's biggest stars.

Liam Payne has officially kicked off the 2019 Jingle Bell Ball, seeing 2019 out in the most iconic way possible with his 'stack' of hits just days after dropping his debut album, LP1, so we know this guy is going to be celebrating an enormous year (and decade!) after his floor-filling set.

  1. His performance of 'Familiar' reminded us how much we love hearing him speak Spanish (inserts love heart eyes x1000)

  2. Liam Payne served some serious club vibes with 'Get Low'

  3. Closing off with 'Stack It Up', we've never been more excited for LP1 than right this second!

Ahead of his opening performance, Liam stepped out onto the red carpet rocking a delicious red, camo print jacket, and giving us his best blue steel, we know where we've seen that expression before - Hugo Boss ads anyone?!

Liam Payne arriving at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2019
Ahead of his opening set, Liam dropped by the radio studio to chat to our very own Jimmy Hill, dropping in some serious One Direction knowledge the band has performed at the O2 more than anyone else, bar Take That, and did some festive dares...the daredevil.

Set List

- Strip That Down

- Familiar

- Get Low

- Bedroom Floor

- Stack It Up

Liam Payne spoke to Marvin Humes after his set
