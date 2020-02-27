WATCH: Korean Billy Teaches Lewis Capaldi's Accent In Hilarious YouTube Tutorial

YouTuber Korean Billy has led a tutorial in how to speak like Lewis Capaldi and the results are hilarious.

Lewis Capaldi has become one of the most recognisable voices in the world with his enormous hits 'Someone You Loved' and 'Hold Me While You Wait' and now, a YouTuber has taken it upon themselves to give a lesson in how to master the BRIT winner's thick Scottish accent.

Using Lewis's now iconic acceptance speech for 'Song Of The Year' at the 2020 BRITs for his smash 'Someone You Loved' to try and teach his accent, Korean Billy takes people through such iconic phrases as:

'A lot of people think this song is about my girlfriend who you can now see every night on Love Island."

Talking through the pronunciation of each word, we reckon Billy's Scottish efforts are actually pretty good?! The YouTuber has done many other videos teaching English dialects, but Lewis is the first person he's modelled a whole video on.

The hilarious singer was hailed a hero and for being a true Scotsman whilst accepting his speech with a bottle of Buckfast in his hand and cracking a joke, thanking his Grandma for dying so he could make the number 1 hit that was written about her.

Lewis even clapped back to one salty fan who accused the singer of furthering Scotland's 'unhealthy relationship with alcohol' due his partying antics on the night.

The 23-year-old wrote: "Imagine having a drink on my first night off in months after winning two Brit awards, can you believe it?!"

imagine having a drink on my first night off in months after winning two Brit awards, can you believe it?! https://t.co/jsUDWEtclt — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) February 19, 2020

We're excited for Lewis to hear about Korean Billy, because we reckon they've got some hilarious conversations to come.

