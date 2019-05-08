WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Showing Off His New Tracksuit On Instagram Is Beyond Hilarious

8 May 2019, 12:01

Lewis Capaldi shows off his new tracksuit on Instagram
Lewis Capaldi shows off his new tracksuit on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi never fails to make us laugh on Instagram, and showing off his new tracksuit to the world is absolutely no exception.

Lewis Capaldi jus got a new tracksuit and he's seriously excited to show it off his brand new, charity shop tracksuit to the world, complete with a trademark pair of sunnies, and people can't handle just how hilarious the 'Someone You Loved' singer.

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Gets Quizzed Whilst Cooking A Ready Meal

Lewis, 22, stood in front of his mirror pulling his finest poses, and couldn't get over just how good he looked in the turquoise suit, saying: "Spoiler alert, I look f***ing decent... I look hard as nails... it flatters my midriff..."

"I walk in the pub like that, 'Oh is that Lewis Capaldi?', I turn around and go, ladies, how ya doing, can I buy you a drink please?"

"Now, now ladies, stop me if I'm wrong here, but is it getting a bit hot in here?"

Ever since he burst onto the scene, bagging his first number one with 'Someone You Loved', his Instagram game has been so hilarious he's gathered a following than find him equally talented as is funny.

One twitter user wrote "Lewis Capaldi in his new tracksuit absolutely no words...now if this kid is not living his best life I don’t know what is" and another said "if Lewis Capaldi showed up to the met gala in that tracksuit, Anna Wintour would stan" and we don't think they're wrong.

He was so impressed with himself, he then uploaded a photo of himself wearing it, captioning it: "Have you ever seen a man wearing an outfit he was more destined to wear than this?"

"I asked my mum to take these pictures of me and I could see in her eyes she was wishing she never gave birth to me more and more with every passing pose."

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Lewis Capaldi News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    ME! (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco)
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  2. 2
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  3. 3
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  4. 4
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  5. 5
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  6. 6
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  7. 7
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc) artwork
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  8. 8
    Piece Of Your Heart (feat. GOODBOYS)
    Meduza
    itunes
  9. 9
    Let Nature Sing
    The RSPB
    itunes
  10. 10
    All Day and Night artwork
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  11. 11
    Sixteen
    Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  12. 12
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  13. 13
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris Feat. Rag 'N' Bone Man
  14. 14
    If I Can't Have You
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  15. 15
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  16. 16
    Earth
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  17. 17
    Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  18. 18
    What I Like About You artwork
    What I Like About You
    Jonas Blue Feat. Theresa Rex
    itunes
  19. 19
    Carry On
    Rita Ora, Kygo
    itunes
  20. 20
    Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)
    BTS
    itunes
  21. 21
    Here With Me artwork
    Here With Me
    Marshmello feat. CHVRCHES
    itunes
  22. 22
    Don't Worry Bout Me artwork
    Don't Worry Bout Me
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  23. 23
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  24. 24
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  25. 25
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  26. 26
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  27. 27
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  28. 28
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  29. 29
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  30. 30
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  31. 31
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix) artwork
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  32. 32
    i'm so tired artwork
    i'm so tired
    Lauv & Troye Sivan
    itunes
  33. 33
    Walk Me Home artwork
    Walk Me Home
    P!nk
    itunes
  34. 34
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  35. 35
    Don't Feel Like Crying artwork
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  36. 36
    Homicide (feat. Eminem)
    Logic
    itunes
  37. 37
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored artwork
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  38. 38
    Medellin
    Maluma, Madonna
    itunes
  39. 39
    No One artwork
    No One
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  40. 40
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix) artwork
    Wow. (Nathan C Remix)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Marvin Humes and Roman Kemp will be going head to head in Soccer Aid For Unicef

It’s Roman Kemp Vs Marvin Humes In Soccer Aid For Unicef As The Capital Presenters Go Head To Head

News

Ariana Grande and Jungkook met at her Sweeteener concert

BTS's Jungkook Met Ariana Grande & Had The Sweetest Message After Watching Her Sweetener Concert

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes originally wrote the song for Dua Lipa.

Shawn Mendes Wrote ‘If I Can’t Have You’ For Dua Lipa

Shawn Mendes

James Charles has responded to backlash over his Met Gala appearance

YouTuber James Charles Speaks Out After Being Trolled Over ‘Influencer Representation’ Comment After Met Gala Debut

News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proudly revealed their baby to the world

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Baby Pictures: Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Proudly Reveal Newborn Son

News