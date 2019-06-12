Lewis Capaldi Reveals His Bank Card Was Declined While Buying Shots For Sam Smith And Niall Horan

12 June 2019, 15:34

Lewis Capaldi reveals his most embarrassing moment.
Lewis Capaldi reveals his most embarrassing moment. Picture: Instagram

Lewis Capaldi was left red in the face after his bank card was declined while out with celeb pals.

Lewis Capaldi revealed his bank card was declined at a celebrity party which he attended with singer Sam Smith and ex-One Directioner Niall Horan.

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Gushes Over His Bromance With Niall Horan In A Game Of 'To Bae, Or Not To Bae'

The chart-topper recalls he had been buying a round of tequila shots for his pals when things went south. The 22-year-old said: "Niall Horan had played a show in LA and me and my piano player got invited back to this after show thing.

"We go down to this place and Sam Smith was there and Diplo was there. We're thinking 'be cool, be cool'.

"We got chatting and I was like 'I'll get everybody a drink'. Part of me thought it was going to be a free bar but it wasn't.

"I got a tequila shot for everybody and I thought these guys are going to think I'm so cool.

"I got the bill back and was something north of $200. At this point, I can't afford this and even if I got that bill back now I would be sweating.

"I gave her the card and I was shaking. She goes to swipe the card and pay for it and she says 'It's not actually working'.

"I have got Sam Smith and Niall Horan standing behind me and I said to my piano player in the most subtle way possible 'you're going to have to give me your card right now because we need to get out of this situation'.

"I have never been so scared in my life. It was sheer embarrassment. His card worked and I still owe him the money to this day."

Lewis is currently in the race with the Jonas Brothers for the top spot on the albums chart this week. This would make it his fourth week at number one.

In an interview the singer admitted he is excited and "it feels like I'm going to make some money, finally".

More of this and he'll be able to pay back is piano player!

> Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp Is Catching Up With The Biggest Stars Over On Our App!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    I Don't Care artwork
    I Don't Care
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  2. 2
    Never Really Over artwork
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  3. 3
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala x Becky Hill
    itunes
  4. 4
    Old Town Road artwork
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    itunes
  5. 5
    Cross Me artwork
    Cross Me
    Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper
    itunes
  6. 6
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  7. 7
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  8. 8
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    SOS artwork
    SOS
    Avicii Feat. Aloe Blacc
    itunes
  10. 10
    Mother's Daughter artwork
    Mother's Daughter
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  11. 11
    Me! artwork
    Me!
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  12. 12
    Easier
    5 Seconds of Summer
    itunes
  13. 13
    Shockwave
    Liam Gallagher
    itunes
  14. 14
    One Touch
    Jess Glynne, Jax Jones
    itunes
  15. 15
    Find U Again (feat. Camila Cabello)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  16. 16
    Vossi Bop artwork
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  17. 17
    If I Can't Have You
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  18. 18
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  19. 19
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  20. 20
    Stay (Don't Go Away)
    David Guetta feat. Raye
    itunes
  21. 21
    Piece Of Your Heart (feat. GOODBOYS)
    Meduza
    itunes
  22. 22
    All Day and Night artwork
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  23. 23
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  24. 24
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  25. 25
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  26. 26
    Falling like the Stars artwork
    Falling like the Stars
    James Arthur
    itunes
  27. 27
    Shine Girl (feat. Stormzy)
    MoStack
    itunes
  28. 28
    Here With Me artwork
    Here With Me
    Marshmello feat. CHVRCHES
    itunes
  29. 29
    Sixteen
    Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  30. 30
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  31. 31
    Late Night Feelings (feat. Lykke Li)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  32. 32
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  33. 33
    What I Like About You artwork
    What I Like About You
    Jonas Blue Feat. Theresa Rex
    itunes
  34. 34
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  35. 35
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  36. 36
    Dream Glow (BTS World Original Soundtrack) [Pt. 1]
    Charli XCX, BTS
    itunes
  37. 37
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  38. 38
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix) artwork
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  39. 39
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  40. 40
    Carry On artwork
    Carry On
    Rita Ora, Kygo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson are dating

Love Island's Zara McDermott & MIC's Sam Thompson Are Officially Dating

TV & Film

Little Mix have dropped hot spots all over the country

Little Mix ‘Bounce Back’ Hotspots: All The UK Locations To Unlock Info About The Girls’ New Single

Little Mix

Sherif Lanre has spoken out following his Love Island exit

Love Island’s Sherif Lanre Breaks His Silence Following Sudden Villa Exit For ‘Breaking The Rules’

TV & Film

Dua Lipa claps back at trolls

Dua Lipa Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of Photoshopping Her Lips In Baby Photo
Sherif Lanre's family branded his exit from Love Island 'unfair'

Love Island Star Sherif Lanre’s Family Speak Out After His Shock Axing: ‘It’s Unfair’

TV & Film