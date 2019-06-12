Lewis Capaldi Reveals His Bank Card Was Declined While Buying Shots For Sam Smith And Niall Horan

Lewis Capaldi reveals his most embarrassing moment. Picture: Instagram

Lewis Capaldi was left red in the face after his bank card was declined while out with celeb pals.

Lewis Capaldi revealed his bank card was declined at a celebrity party which he attended with singer Sam Smith and ex-One Directioner Niall Horan.

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Gushes Over His Bromance With Niall Horan In A Game Of 'To Bae, Or Not To Bae'

The chart-topper recalls he had been buying a round of tequila shots for his pals when things went south. The 22-year-old said: "Niall Horan had played a show in LA and me and my piano player got invited back to this after show thing.

"We go down to this place and Sam Smith was there and Diplo was there. We're thinking 'be cool, be cool'.

"We got chatting and I was like 'I'll get everybody a drink'. Part of me thought it was going to be a free bar but it wasn't.

"I got a tequila shot for everybody and I thought these guys are going to think I'm so cool.

"I got the bill back and was something north of $200. At this point, I can't afford this and even if I got that bill back now I would be sweating.

"I gave her the card and I was shaking. She goes to swipe the card and pay for it and she says 'It's not actually working'.

"I have got Sam Smith and Niall Horan standing behind me and I said to my piano player in the most subtle way possible 'you're going to have to give me your card right now because we need to get out of this situation'.

"I have never been so scared in my life. It was sheer embarrassment. His card worked and I still owe him the money to this day."

Lewis is currently in the race with the Jonas Brothers for the top spot on the albums chart this week. This would make it his fourth week at number one.

In an interview the singer admitted he is excited and "it feels like I'm going to make some money, finally".

More of this and he'll be able to pay back is piano player!

> Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp Is Catching Up With The Biggest Stars Over On Our App!

