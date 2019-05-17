Lewis Capaldi's Album Is Finally Here - And We Are Living For It

Lewis Capaldi's new album is already a huge hit with fans. Picture: Instagram / Lewis Capaldi

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has *finally* dropped his debut album and fans are going crazy for it.

Funny guy and Scottish singer-songwriter, Lewis Capaldi, finally dropped his first ever album at midnight last night.

His debut track, 'Someone You Loved' topped the UK singles chart earlier this year, enjoying an impressive 7 weeks at number 1.

As well as topping the charts, Lewis was nominated for the 2019 BRIT Award for 'Critics' Choice', and won the MTV Award for 'Brand New for 2019'.

With all this in mind, it's fair to say fans were more than ready to hear more hits from the star.

Here are some of the best reactions to 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' so far...

It's a school night and you're supposed to be sleeping, but...

I’m meant to be up for college in 5 hours but am I gonna continue to stay awake and repeat the fuck out of this? Fuck yea. @LewisCapaldi PHENOMENAL #DivinelyUninspiredToAHellishExtent pic.twitter.com/oKE691UiQf — Sophie Roberts (@Sophie_r44) May 16, 2019

Lewis Capaldi's emotional lyrics are totally relatable, tbf.

Just finished @LewisCapaldi new album #DivinelyUninspiredToAHellishExtent and I felt like I was in a sad film looking oot ma car winda n it’s pishin a rain. But it was fucking brilliant. — ŁëÎgHtØñ⚜️ (@FilsonLeighton) May 16, 2019

Catch me crying on the way to college while listening to this pic.twitter.com/zVBvl7EgYi — megan 💖 #4YearsWithMonstaX (@ChangkyunsWater) May 16, 2019

Just when you thought you couldn't love Lewis Capaldi any more...

Honest man @LewisCapaldi is next level, actually greeting listening to this new album 😓😍 — Fazz Han 🥰 (@fazzhan_) May 16, 2019

Jesus Christ I thought I loved @LewisCapaldi now I love him even more. Fucking beautiful voice, new album is piff 😍 — Kelly-Louise (@kellyylouise_) May 16, 2019

It’s been out for 44 mins n a can already tell ye @LewisCapaldi album is a banger, greeting at the tunes n the fact av no got tickets to any of his shows — stephanie (@StephMarieBooth) May 16, 2019

@LewisCapaldi, who hurt you, hun?

Who the fuck hurt you @LewisCapaldi — Sam Porter (@portersam2001) May 16, 2019

What do you think? Share your thoughts on the new album with us @capitalofficial.

