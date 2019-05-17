Lewis Capaldi's Album Is Finally Here - And We Are Living For It

17 May 2019, 11:40

Lewis Capaldi's new album is already a huge hit with fans
Lewis Capaldi's new album is already a huge hit with fans. Picture: Instagram / Lewis Capaldi

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has *finally* dropped his debut album and fans are going crazy for it.

Funny guy and Scottish singer-songwriter, Lewis Capaldi, finally dropped his first ever album at midnight last night.

His debut track, 'Someone You Loved' topped the UK singles chart earlier this year, enjoying an impressive 7 weeks at number 1.

As well as topping the charts, Lewis was nominated for the 2019 BRIT Award for 'Critics' Choice', and won the MTV Award for 'Brand New for 2019'.

With all this in mind, it's fair to say fans were more than ready to hear more hits from the star.

Here are some of the best reactions to 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' so far...

It's a school night and you're supposed to be sleeping, but...

Lewis Capaldi's emotional lyrics are totally relatable, tbf.

Just when you thought you couldn't love Lewis Capaldi any more...

@LewisCapaldi, who hurt you, hun?

What do you think? Share your thoughts on the new album with us @capitalofficial.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    'I Don't Care' artwork
    'I Don't Care'
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  2. 2
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  3. 3
    Vossi Bop artwork
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  4. 4
    me! artwork
    me!
    Taylor Swift Feat. Brendon Urie
    itunes
  5. 5
    Old Town Road artwork
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
    itunes
  6. 6
    Bad Guy artwork
    Bad Guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  7. 7
    If I Can't Have You artwork
    If I Can't Have You
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  8. 8
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc) artwork
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  10. 10
    Piece Of Your Heart artwork
    Piece Of Your Heart
    Meduza feat. Goodboys
    itunes
  11. 11
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  12. 12
    Sixteen
    Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  13. 13
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  14. 14
    All Day and Night artwork
    All Day and Night
    Martin Solveig, Madison Beer, Jax Jones
    itunes
  15. 15
    Homicide (feat. Eminem)
    Logic
    itunes
  16. 16
    Dancing With A Stranger artwork
    Dancing With A Stranger
    Sam Smith & Normani
    itunes
  17. 17
    Late Night Feelings.
    Mark Ronson feat. Lykke Li
    itunes
  18. 18
    What I Like About You artwork
    What I Like About You
    Jonas Blue feat. Theresa Rex
    itunes
  19. 19
    Here With Me (feat. CHVRCHES)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  20. 20
    Sucker artwork
    Sucker
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  21. 21
    So Am I artwork
    So Am I
    Ava Max
    itunes
  22. 22
    Earth
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  23. 23
    Joy
    Bastille
    itunes
  24. 24
    Carry On
    Rita Ora, Kygo
    itunes
  25. 25
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  26. 26
    Don't Worry Bout Me artwork
    Don't Worry Bout Me
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  27. 27
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba) artwork
    Boasty (feat. Idris Elba)
    Wiley, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul
    itunes
  28. 28
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  29. 29
    Talk
    Khalid
    itunes
  30. 30
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  31. 31
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix) artwork
    Sunflower (Jacked Remix)
    Post Malone & Swae Lee
    itunes
  32. 32
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  33. 33
    Walk Me Home artwork
    Walk Me Home
    P!nk
    itunes
  34. 34
    Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)
    BTS
    itunes
  35. 35
    Falling like the Stars
    James Arthur
    itunes
  36. 36
    i'm so tired artwork
    i'm so tired
    Lauv & Troye Sivan
    itunes
  37. 37
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus) artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (feat. Miley Cyrus)
    Mark Ronson
    itunes
  38. 38
    Don't Feel Like Crying artwork
    Don't Feel Like Crying
    Sigrid
    itunes
  39. 39
    Nobody artwork
    Nobody
    Martin Jensen x James Arthur
    itunes
  40. 40
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored artwork
    break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Miley Cyrus is releasing a new album on 30th May

When is Miley Cyrus' New Album 'She Is Coming' Out? 2019 Release Date, Track List & More

Miley Cyrus

Queer Eye's Antoni and Karamo haven't always got on

Queer Eye’s Karamo And Antoni ‘Had Extreme Conflict’ During Filming: ‘We Didn’t Speak To Each Other’

TV & Film

Louis Tomlinson released a 'Two Of Us' official music video

Louis Tomlinson's 'Two Of Us' Video Is An Emotional Tribute To His Mother

Louis Tomlinson

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart hits out at Game of Thrones fans about the season 8 petition

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Slams "Ridiculous" Game of Thrones Petition

TV & Film

Tyne-Lexy Clarson recalled the cruel comment she received after leaving Love Island

Love Island Star Tyne-Lexy Clarson Told She Was ‘Chucked Out Of Villa For Having Too Many Stretch Marks’

News