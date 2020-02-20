Lewis Capaldi Replies To Twitter User Who Criticised Him For Drinking At The BRITs

20 February 2020, 15:46

Lewis Capaldi had the best reply to a Twitter user who criticised him for drinking at The BRIT Awards.

Lewis Capaldi had a huge night at The BRITs on Tuesday, scooping the awards for Song of the Year with ‘Someone You Loved’ as well as New Artist, so his excited celebrations soon went viral as he made more than one hilarious speech to accept his gongs.

After Lewis brought a couple of drinks on stage with him, a social media user shared a photo from his speech with the pop star holding up his bottle of Buckfast and his award, writing alongside it: “We have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol in Scotland. This doesn’t help.”

Defending his decision to drink, Lewis shared the tweet with the caption: “Imagine having a drink on my first night off in months after winning two Brit awards, can you believe it?”

Lewis’ shoutout to ex Paige Turley, who is currently starring in Love Island, also sent fans into a frenzy as he explained in his speech who ‘Someone You Loved’ is really about.

The Scotsman said: "My name's lewis, thanks very much. "Contrary to popular belief, a lot of people think this song is about my ex girlfriend who you can now see every night on Love Island... but it's actually about my grandmother who sadly passed away a couple of years ago and I hope to God ITV don't contact her to be on an ITV dating reality show."

He went on to say he's had the best year of his life, and thanked everyone who has contributed to his success.

Later on in the night, Lewis partied with his best pal Niall Horan and mingled with fellow BRIT winners Stormzy and Billie Eilish.

It's been a hugely successful year for the 23-year-old, after his debut album 'Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent' soared to the top of the charts in 2019 with singles such as 'Someone You Loved', 'Hold Me While You Wait' and 'Before You Go'.

