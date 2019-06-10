Lauv Reveals He Would Love To Collaborate With BTS

10 June 2019, 10:12

Lauv at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019
Lauv at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019. Picture: Instagram

He performed to 80,000 people at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019.

Ahead of his Capital's Summertime Ball performance Lauv caught up with Capital to chat all things music and collaborations.

Though the 'i'm so tired...' star previously said on the Capital Breakfast show that he was eyeing a collaboration with Khalid, he seems to have set eyes on boy band BTS too.

Complimenting the lads he says: "They're so sweet."

"In just a couple of minutes you can tell they're genuinely some of the sweetest people on the planet," he continues. When asked on a potential collaboration, the singer revealed: "That would be sick - I would love to".

The hitmaker took to the stage after Ellie Goulding and melted all our hearts with 'I Like Me Better' and 'I'm So Tired'.

