Lauv Reveals He Would Love To Collaborate With BTS

Lauv at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019. Picture: Instagram

He performed to 80,000 people at Capital's Summertime Ball 2019.

Ahead of his Capital's Summertime Ball performance Lauv caught up with Capital to chat all things music and collaborations.

> Keep Up With All The Latest Summertime Ball 2019 News Here

Though the 'i'm so tired...' star previously said on the Capital Breakfast show that he was eyeing a collaboration with Khalid, he seems to have set eyes on boy band BTS too.

Complimenting the lads he says: "They're so sweet."

"In just a couple of minutes you can tell they're genuinely some of the sweetest people on the planet," he continues. When asked on a potential collaboration, the singer revealed: "That would be sick - I would love to".

The hitmaker took to the stage after Ellie Goulding and melted all our hearts with 'I Like Me Better' and 'I'm So Tired'.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News & Gossip From The Capital's STB!