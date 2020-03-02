Exclusive

WATCH: Lauv Explains How His Collaboration With BTS Happened

The 'i'm so tired...' singer shared how he went on to collaborate with BTS on his upcoming song 'Who'.

Lauv is dropping banger after banger, and is even set to release his debut studio album, '~how i'm feeling~' on 6 March.

The American singer - whose real name is Ari Staprans Leff - has collaborated with the likes of Anne-Marie, Troye Sivan and Alessia Cara on the album.

However, when he caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, we were keen to hear exactly how Lauv went on to work with BTS.

"I actually met [BTS] for the first time at their Wembley show," explained the 25-year-old, stating that he was, naturally, nervous when coming face-to-face with the 'IDOL' sensations.

"They were super sweet, and that's when they asked me to do the remix of 'Make It Right'," and after doing that, Lauv sent them the demo of the song on his album, 'Who'.

Several of Lauv's biggest singles feature on his album, including 'i'm so tired...', 'Lonely' and 'Tattoos Together'.