Khalid Gushes Over Pal Niall Horan - Revealing How They First Met

Khalid reveals how he met Niall Horan - and gushes over the ex-One Direction star. Picture: PA / Instagram

Earlier this month, Khalid and former One Direction star Niall Horan interacted on Twitter, sending fans into a frenzy. Now, the 'Young, Dumb & Broke' star revealed how they met.

In May, Niall Horan responded to one of Khalid's tweets - which sent fans into meltdown, as they demanded the pair work on a collab.

Khalid, who shared a fan's response to a clip of him dancing on Good Morning Britain, then retweeted Niall, who replied with a series of laughing Emojis.

Now, talking exclusively to Capital FM at the 2019 Summertime Ball, Khalid reveals how the pair became pals in the first place...

Khalid at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2019. Picture: PA Images

Khalid revealed: "So we met...it was crazy...I feel like it was a year or two back?

"He [Niall] watched my soundcheck to a show that I had, and I really respected that. I thought it was super awesome."

He added: "We became friends, I really respect him."

When asked if he'd played a spot of golf with the One Direction star, Khalid laughed, before replying: "No, but he sent me a video of golf a minute ago, like, to one of my songs - I think it was 'Young, Dumb & Broke'.

"He's riding around in the buggy [in the video] haha, it was super cool. I would go golfing [...] I don't really know how, so maybe he could teach me."

Here's hoping we see more from these two - and that golf date actually happens!