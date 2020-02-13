JLS' Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams & JB Gill: Meet The Wives And Children Of The Pop Stars As They Return For 2020 Tour

13 February 2020, 16:04

JLS are reforming to tour in 2020
JLS are reforming to tour in 2020. Picture: Getty

JLS are finally returning after seven years for a huge 2020 reunion tour, but over the years they’ve all grown up and have started their own families. So, who is married and how many children do they have? Here’s what we know.

JLS members Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, and JB Gill are back together for a 2020 comeback tour after seven years of doing their own thing, meaning they’ll be leaving their wives and children behind for a string of dates across the UK later this year.

In their time apart, the stars moved on in their personal lives and settled down with their wives and girlfriends, but which members are married and who has kids?

WATCH: Marvin Humes Explains Failing To Make JLS Comeback Four Years Ago

Here’s everything you need to know about the X Factor boyband’s families…

JLS are returning for the first time in seven years
JLS are returning for the first time in seven years. Picture: Getty

Marvin Humes

Marvin and wife Rochelle Humes started dating in 2010
Marvin and wife Rochelle Humes started dating in 2010. Picture: PA

Capital’s very own Marvin is married to The Saturdays singer and presenter, Rochelle Humes, after they tied the knot in 2012.

The couple have two adorable daughters, Alaia-Mai, 6, and Valentina Raine, 3.

The pair only recently shared photos of their children on social media for the first time, with Marvin penning a heartfelt post on Instagram: "Our girls [heart emoji] Roch and I have made the choice now to share a bit more of our family..

"Alaia is aware of social media and she often asks why her cousins and other family are featured but not her and to be honest, we don’t really have the answer..

"Obviously it was coming from a place of protection but maybe to a fault, let’s face it none of us really have this figured out..so here they are our little ladies, they wont be on here often but thought you might like to meet them.”

Marvin Humes has two kids
Marvin Humes has two kids. Picture: Instagram
Rochelle and Marvin recently introduced their daughters to Instagram
Rochelle and Marvin recently introduced their daughters to Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Aston Merrygold

Aston Merrygold and Sarah have a second baby on the way
Aston Merrygold and Sarah have a second baby on the way. Picture: Instagram

Aston is engaged to professional dancer, Sarah Louise Richards, who was one of JLS’ backup dancers for their tour - which is how they met.

The ‘Beat Again’ singer popped the question to Sarah on Boxing Day in 2017, just a few months after they revealed they’re expecting their first child.

She gave birth to their son, Grayson Jax, in January 2018 and announced in December 2019 that baby number two is on the way!

They are yet to announce the gender of their second child, but we’re sure Grayson is excited to be a big brother either way!

Sarah danced with JLS on their tour
Sarah danced with JLS on their tour. Picture: Instagram
Aston's son, Grayson Jax, has his own Instagram account
Aston's son, Grayson Jax, has his own Instagram account. Picture: Instagram

Oritsé Williams

Oritse and AJ Azari have a son together
Oritse and AJ Azari have a son together. Picture: PA

Oritsé has a child with his ex-girlfriend and dancer Aimée Jade (AJ) Azari.

The pair were together for around two years and met when he managed her former girl band, Vida, in 2012.

AJ gave birth to their son, Omre, in August 2014, and Oritsé made the announcement on Twitter, writing: "I watched in awe as @AJAzari gave birth to our 1st born son on Sunday 24th at 1.49am. He is my Treasure of life! x.”

Omre Williams was born in 2014
Omre Williams was born in 2014. Picture: Getty
Oritse and AJ's son, Omre, is 5 years old
Oritse and AJ's son, Omre, is 5 years old. Picture: Twitter

JB Gill

JB and Chloe Gill have been together since 2010
JB and Chloe Gill have been together since 2010. Picture: Getty
JB's family supported JLS' comeback
JB's family supported JLS' comeback. Picture: Instagram

JB married dancer Chloe Tangney in 2014 after four years of dating.

Similar to Aston’s fiancée, Chloe was also a backing dancer for JLS - which is how they met.

They have two kids, a son called Ace (6) and a daughter, Chiara (1).

Chloe took to Instagram to share her family's excitement for JB's return to music, writing: "This is one for the photo album!

"We are so excited and can’t wait to experience this second time with you @jbgill!" - and what's even better is that they were all wearing JLS hoodies!

