Harry Styles Thinks Way Zayn Left One Direction Is A 'Shame'

Harry Styles has admitted he wished Zayn would have left the band at a better time than in the middle of a One Direction tour

Harry Styles has opened up about Zayn's dramatic exit from One Direction, admitting he wishes the singer left the band in a 'smoother' way and not in the middle of a tour, adding he wishes he would have told the rest of them before making his decision.

In an extended interview on The Howard Stern radio show, the 26-year-old spoke frankly on a number of matters.

When asked if he was 'angry' when Zayn decided to leave, and if it was something he 'shouldn't have done', Harry replied: "I don't know I can say if it's something he shouldn't have done...'cos I just didn't feel that way... so, it's hard for me to like condemn it, 'cos I don't, especially looking at it now in hindsight the last thing I would have wanted to stay there if he didn't want to be there."

Asked if he could have handled it better, the 'Adore You' singer said:

"Yeah I think it was a shame, it like was in a tour, if he has come to us and maybe kind of discussed it a little more we might have found a way to do it a little smoother, but ultimately if you don't want to be there, you don't want to be there."

Upon Howard Stern suggesting that Zayn had a commitment to people who had purchased tickets and a duty to be 'professional', Harry agreed with him, saying, "you said it.".

Zayn left 1D in March 2015, with Harry, Niall, Louis and Liam carrying on as a four-piece, including a tour and recording of another album until they announced their hiatus in 2016.

