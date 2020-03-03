Harry Styles Wants To Get Married & Experience A Normal Dating Life

3 March 2020, 11:00

Harry Styles opens up about wanting to get married
Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles has spoken about his desire to get married and the struggles of having a normal dating life during an extended interview on 'The Howard Stern Show.'

Harry Styles has opened up about his hopes to get married in the future, as well as talking about the difficulties of having a 'normal' dating life with his level of fame.

Harry Styles Says Taylor Swift’s Songs About Him Are ‘Flattering’ As He Praises Her Songwriting Skills

Talking on The Howard Stern Show, Haz was asked whether marriage was something he saw in his future, saying: "I mean I'd like to be, it's definitely what I want to like to do."

Elsewhere in the chat, the 26-year-old joked the common denominator in his failed relationships is him, and the singleton went on to talk about wanting a normal dating life, saying:

"It’s always kind of a balance thing, because you want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it so it can be normal."

"I think a big part of it is like, you wanna be able to spend enough time with each other where you can get to know each other before you have to deal with the extra stuff."

The hour and a half chat saw Harry touch on many different subjects, including his terrifying mugging which happened on Valentine's Day, with the 'Adore You' singer joking that's what he gets for being alone on the day!

He recently dropped another music video from his latest album 'Fine Line', this time for ballad 'Falling' and fans have been praising the artsy and emotional video, and we suggest you give it a watch if you haven't seen it yet!

