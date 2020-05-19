Harry Styles's Stylist Posts His Watermelon Sugar Sunglasses & Fans Need Them Now

19 May 2020, 16:02

Harry Styles's 'Watermelon Sugar' sunglasses are causing a stir on Twitter
Harry Styles's 'Watermelon Sugar' sunglasses are causing a stir on Twitter. Picture: YouTube Harry Styles Vevo/ Twitter @harry__lambert

Harry Styles's sunglasses from the 'Watermelon Sugar' music video are causing quite the stir as his stylist posts them on Twitter and fans will do anything to get them.

Harry Styles's 'Watermelon Sugar' music video was a seriously necessary gift to the world and we speak for everyone when we say we're not recovered yet- and now, Haz's stylist has posted his heart-shaped sunnies from the shoot and fans will do anything to get hold of them.

Did Harry Styles Film 'Watermelon Sugar' On The Same Beach As 1D's 'What Makes You Beautiful?'

In the best example of 'no captioned needed' there ever was, London based stylist, Harry Lambert, posted the snap of the heart shaped sunnies, which unsurprisingly have already gone viral, fetching over 50k likes.

His comment section has been flooded by fans, all with watermelons in their names, asking if he'd be willing to sell the accessory, or, if he could have a word with Haz about releasing them as part of his 'Love On Tour' merch' which we think is a pretty fantastic idea!

In the 70s inspired video, Harry wore Gucci menswear, designed by Alessandro Michele, which the 'Adore You' singer has been the face of since 2018, and every look he served in the video, styles by Harry Lambert, was unapologetically him!

Harry had previously alluded to the fact the track, from his second album 'Fine Line' had been about sex, telling the crowd during his Tiny Desk Concert earlier this year it was about the euphoria of when you first start seeing someone.

However, it was only when the raunchy and frankly iconic video dropped that everyone fully understood the innuendo of the whole thing, and everyone's obsessed!

So, we wouldn't call ourselves stylists or anything, but we've kind of got a hunch heart-shaped sunglasses might be making a very sudden comeback this summer/fall 2020, what do you guys think?

