Harry Styles & Timothée Chalamet Talk About The Hidden Messages In His Music & Videos

2 November 2018, 12:27

Harry Styles revealed he has hidden messages and symbols throughout his music videos for family and friends in an interview he did with 'Call Me By Your Name' actor Timothée Chalamet

When the Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet interview dropped yesterday, so did whatever the rest of the world was doing at that time because it's the celeb on celeb interview to end all interviews, and with them covering everything from masculinity, to Harry's second album, there was so much tea in the chat we don't know where to begin.

How about with all the secret messages Harry's been packing into his music and videos?! That sounds like a wonderful place to start.

Harry Styles' First Tweet In Months Was The Sweetest Halloween Advice

Harry Styles's music video for 'Kiwi'
Harry Styles's music video for 'Kiwi'. Picture: YouTube

Sitting down with the 'Call Me By My Name' actor, he confessed: "Whenever I’ve done stuff in film or music videos, I often put secret messages in for friends; like I’ll have someone’s name in something or I’ll wear necklaces that my friend’s kids have made or something".

Harry Styles in 'Sign Of The Times'
Harry Styles in 'Sign Of The Times'. Picture: YouTube

The 'Sign Of The Times' singer also revealed he's working on his second album and the two actors/general superstars got pretty deep with each other, exchanging some of their favourite quotes, unsurprisingly Harry's was by his idol, David Bowie.

"Creativity is like wading out into the ocean. You wade out to the point where you can't touch the bottom, you're a little scared, and that's where you do your best work."

The interview was so full of fabulous conversation that many are even campaigning for it to be the last ever 'celebrity-on-celebrity' interview- which has become something of a trend in 2018, as nothing will ever top it!

Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Little Mix's 'Joan Of Arc lyrics prove thier glow up is real

Little Mix's 'Joan Of Arc' Lyrics Prove Their Glow Up Is Real

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Woman Like Me artwork
    Woman Like Me
    Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  2. 2
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  3. 3
    Let You Love Me artwork
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  4. 4
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  5. 5
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  6. 6
    Just Got Paid artwork
    Just Got Paid
    Sigala & Ella Eyre & Meghan Trainor
    itunes
  7. 7
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello x Bastille
    itunes
  8. 8
    I Want You To Freak artwork
    I Want You To Freak
    Rak-Su
    itunes
  9. 9
    Always Remember Us This Way artwork
    Always Remember Us This Way
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  10. 10
    Ruin My Life artwork
    Ruin My Life
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  11. 11
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  12. 12
    Empty Space
    James Arthur
    itunes
  13. 13
    Funky Friday (feat. Fredo)
    Fredo, Dave
  14. 14
    All I Am artwork
    All I Am
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  15. 15
    A Million Dreams
    P!nk
    itunes
  16. 16
    Polaroid
    Liam Payne, Lennon Stella, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  17. 17
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) artwork
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  18. 18
    Moves (feat. Snoop Dogg)
    Olly Murs
    itunes
  19. 19
    Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
    Swae Lee, Post Malone
    itunes
  20. 20
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  21. 21
    Electricity (feat. Diplo & Mark Ronson)
    Silk City, Dua Lipa
    itunes
  22. 22
    Taki Taki (feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B)
    DJ Snake
    itunes
  23. 23
    Eastside artwork
    Eastside
    Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid
    itunes
  24. 24
    Body
    Loud Luxury
    itunes
  25. 25
    In My Mind artwork
    In My Mind
    Dynoro
    itunes
  26. 26
    Back and Forth artwork
    Back and Forth
    MK x Jonas Blue x Becky Hill
    itunes
  27. 27
    ZEZE (feat. Travis Scott & Offset)
    Kodak Black
    itunes
  28. 28
    I'll Never Love Again
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  29. 29
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  30. 30
    breathin
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  31. 31
    Goodbye artwork
    Goodbye
    Jason Derulo x David Guetta
    itunes
  32. 32
    If I Say
    Mumford & Sons
    itunes
  33. 33
    Youngblood
    5 Seconds Of Summer
    itunes
  34. 34
    Lost In Japan
    Shawn Mendes & Zedd
    itunes
  35. 35
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  36. 36
    I Love It artwork
    I Love It
    Kanye West x Lil Pump
    itunes
  37. 37
    Be Alright
    Dean Lewis
    itunes
  38. 38
    All For You
    Years & Years
    itunes
  39. 39
    High Hopes
    Panic! At the Disco
    itunes
  40. 40
    No Stylist (feat. Drake)
    French Montana
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site