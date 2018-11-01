Harry Styles' First Tweet In Months Was The Sweetest Halloween Advice

1 November 2018, 14:56 | Updated: 1 November 2018, 15:00

Harry Styles posted om Twitter for the first time since July 2018
Harry Styles posted om Twitter for the first time since July 2018. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles returned to Twitter for the first time since July and his message to fans was the most beautiful piece of Halloween advice we've ever seen.

Having finished his world tour earlier this year, Harry Styles has taken a bit of a break from Twitter - however the One Direction lad made a surprise return on Halloween to offer his followers some trick or treating advice.

As a reknowned lover of Halloween, Harry's costumes have been absolutely amazing over the years, with his latest effort dressed as Elton John a particular favourite - and his Twitter advice certainly added to his 'Halloween King' status.

Harry Styles' Halloween tweet picked up over 400,000 likes in a matter of hours
Harry Styles' Halloween tweet picked up over 400,000 likes in a matter of hours. Picture: Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Harry wrote, 'Trick Or Treat People With Kindness.' and the tweet quickly picked up retweets and likes, gaining over 400K likes in around 12 hours.

Whilst fans were hoping Harry's tweet might be about new music, most people were just happy he'd been active on Twitter again after all this time.

Harry's Halloween message wasn't just welcomed by fans, but it was also printed onto a t-shirt in what felt like milliseconds. Considering Harry's tweet had only been posted for a matter of hours, that's some pretty impressive work!

Harry Styles' first tweet for months was quickly put onto a t-shirt
Harry Styles' first tweet for months was quickly put onto a t-shirt. Picture: Twitter

Harry's bandmate Niall Horan took to Twitter recently to share a positive review of Harry's TV show 'Happy Together', which the 'Kiwi' singer has been the Executive Producer on.

Writing to his 39.7 million followers, Niall said, 'This is brilliant. The boyos @benwinston and @Harry_Styles have a new episode of their show and it’s on CBS at 8:30pm tonight, no matter where you are . @happytogether .

