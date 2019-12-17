Has Harry Styles Got A Secret Cameo As A Stormtrooper In The New Star Wars Movie?

17 December 2019, 16:26

Is Harry Styles in the new Star Wars movie?
Is Harry Styles in the new Star Wars movie? Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles is rumoured to have a cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker after actor Mark Hamill teased that Harry was one of the secret stormtroopers in the new movie.

Harry Styles is no stranger to the big screen, after starring in 2017's Dunkirk and, well, One Direction: This Is Us.

But his latest rumoured role could be one of his most unusual ones to date... as a stormtrooper in the new Star Wars movie!

> Harry Styles Discusses His 'Mysterious' Sexuality & Insists Ambiguity Isn't For Attention

Legendary actor Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the film series, has sparked the speculation with his latest tweet.

It comes after Daniel Craig, Tom Hardy and Princes William and Harry have secretly appeared in past films as stormtroopers, wearing the iconic white suit of armour all without cinemagoers noticing.

"Tonight #TheRiseOfSkywalker Premiere finally brings closure to my dysfunctional family! Wonder who'll be the #SecretStormtrooper in this one? Considering they've all been UK Superstars (2 Royals+2 Actors) but still no singer, all the clues point in one direction," Mark tweeted, alongside an image of Harry Styles.

The picture shows 'Harry' sat relaxing in a stormtrooper costume but it's definitely Photoshop-ed so it's not quite the proof we were looking for that Harry's actually in the new movie.

Episode 9 of the Star Wars series arrives in UK cinemas on Thursday December 19th 2019. It comes off the back of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017 and Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

Harry's got a lot on his plate at the moment even without a secret cameo in Star Wars. The singer released his second studio album Fine Line last Friday (13th December), featuring the singles 'Lights Up' and 'Adore You', plus 'Watermelon Sugar'.

The weekend before, he headlined Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT, which included a surprise performance of One Direction's debut single 'What Makes You Beautiful' along with his other biggest hits.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    I Love Sausage Rolls artwork
    I Love Sausage Rolls
    LadBaby
    itunes
  2. 2
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy) artwork
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  3. 3
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  4. 4
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  5. 5
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  6. 6
    Dance Monkey artwork
    Dance Monkey
    Tones & I
    itunes
  7. 7
    Can't Fight This Feeling (feat. London Contemporary Orchestra) artwork
    Can't Fight This Feeling (feat. London Contemporary Orchestra)
    Bastille
    itunes
  8. 8
    Merry ChrisMoyles Everyone (Radio X Remix) artwork
    Merry ChrisMoyles Everyone (Radio X Remix)
    Matt Hulbert
    itunes
  9. 9
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  10. 10
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  11. 11
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  12. 12
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  13. 13
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  14. 14
    All I Want For Christmas Is You artwork
    All I Want For Christmas Is You
    Mariah Carey
  15. 15
    Better Half of Me artwork
    Better Half of Me
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  16. 16
    Last Christmas
    Wham!
  17. 17
    One More Sleep
    Leona Lewis
    itunes
  18. 18
    Fairytale of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl)
    The Pogues
    itunes
  19. 19
    Underneath The Tree
    Kelly Clarkson
    itunes
  20. 20
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One) artwork
    Don't Rush (feat. Headie One)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  21. 21
    Ride It artwork
    Ride It
    Regard
    itunes
  22. 22
    Loneliest Time Of Year
    Mabel
    itunes
  23. 23
    Merry Xmas Everybody
    Slade
    itunes
  24. 24
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Meduza , Becky Hill & Goodboys
    itunes
  25. 25
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  26. 26
    South Of The Border artwork
    South Of The Border
    Ed Sheeran feat. Camila Cabello Cardi
    itunes
  27. 27
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  28. 28
    Heartless artwork
    Heartless
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  29. 29
    The Last Time artwork
    The Last Time
    The Script
    itunes
  30. 30
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
  31. 31
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson) artwork
    We Got Love (feat. Ella Henderson)
    Sigala
    itunes
  32. 32
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  33. 33
    Pump it Up artwork
    Pump it Up
    Endor
    itunes
  34. 34
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  35. 35
    Future Nostalgia
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  36. 36
    Hot Girl Bummer artwork
    Hot Girl Bummer
    Blackbear
    itunes
  37. 37
    Merry Christmas Everyone
    Shakin' Stevens
    itunes
  38. 38
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Kygo X Whitney Houston
    itunes
  39. 39
    Christmas Tree Farm
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  40. 40
    Step Into Christmas
    Elton John
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

One Direction's glow up throughout the decade

One Direction's Decade Glow Ups, From 2010 Boy Band To 2020 Solo Superstars

One Direction

These artists have swapped tracks with each other

From Ariana Grande To Camila Cabello: 10 Hit Songs You Didn't Know Were Turned Down By Other Singers

Features

Shawn Mendes met Blackpink

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Meets Blackpink Backstage At His Show & Fans Brand It The 'Cutest'

Shawn Mendes

You season two returns 26 December

You Season 2: New Trailer, Release Date, And All The Details Of The Netflix Series

TV & Film

Love Island will likely have a new host for the 2020 winter series

Who Will Host Love Island Winter As Caroline Flack Steps Down From Series Six? Emily Atack & Maura Higgins Amongst The Rumours

Love Island