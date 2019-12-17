Has Harry Styles Got A Secret Cameo As A Stormtrooper In The New Star Wars Movie?

Is Harry Styles in the new Star Wars movie? Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles is rumoured to have a cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker after actor Mark Hamill teased that Harry was one of the secret stormtroopers in the new movie.

Harry Styles is no stranger to the big screen, after starring in 2017's Dunkirk and, well, One Direction: This Is Us.

But his latest rumoured role could be one of his most unusual ones to date... as a stormtrooper in the new Star Wars movie!

Legendary actor Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the film series, has sparked the speculation with his latest tweet.

It comes after Daniel Craig, Tom Hardy and Princes William and Harry have secretly appeared in past films as stormtroopers, wearing the iconic white suit of armour all without cinemagoers noticing.

"Tonight #TheRiseOfSkywalker Premiere finally brings closure to my dysfunctional family! Wonder who'll be the #SecretStormtrooper in this one? Considering they've all been UK Superstars (2 Royals+2 Actors) but still no singer, all the clues point in one direction," Mark tweeted, alongside an image of Harry Styles.

The picture shows 'Harry' sat relaxing in a stormtrooper costume but it's definitely Photoshop-ed so it's not quite the proof we were looking for that Harry's actually in the new movie.

Episode 9 of the Star Wars series arrives in UK cinemas on Thursday December 19th 2019. It comes off the back of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017 and Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

Tonight #TheRiseOfSkywalker Premiere finally brings closure to my dysfunctional family! Wonder who'll be the #SecretStormtrooper in this one? Considering they've all been UK Superstars (2 Royals+2 Actors) but still no singer, all the clues point in one direction: #Stylestrooper🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/aDn2xYUEqK — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 16, 2019

Harry's got a lot on his plate at the moment even without a secret cameo in Star Wars. The singer released his second studio album Fine Line last Friday (13th December), featuring the singles 'Lights Up' and 'Adore You', plus 'Watermelon Sugar'.

The weekend before, he headlined Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT, which included a surprise performance of One Direction's debut single 'What Makes You Beautiful' along with his other biggest hits.

