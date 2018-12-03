Harry Styles Inspired Sitcom Happy Together 'Axed' After Just Two Months

A Harry Styles inspired sitcom has been axed after just two months of it on air, with sources suggesting the singer contributed to the failing of Happy Together.

We feel like it was only the other day we were telling everyone about the brand new Harry Styles inspired sitcom Happy Together but after receiving bad ratings it's looking like the show has been axed after just two months.

The CBS show, which aired in America, is said to have debuted with almost six million viewers but soon dropped below four million a TV source telling tabloids: "Happy Together just kept underperforming from week one and its time was limited".

Although it hasn't been directly confirmed the show has been scrapped, CBS announced it's shows for next year and Happy Together didn't feature and it's being said the failure is largely down to Harry's reluctance to be 'directly involved'.

The American sitcom 'Happy Together', starring Felix Mallard who plays 'Cooper James', a pop star whose character is based on the early days of Harry Styles in One Direction, hiding out in a normal thirty-something couple's house (Damon Wayans Jr., Amber Stevens West).

The show is based on the real life event of Harry Styles living in his producer friend's attic in London for 18 months unnoticed whilst going under one of the craziest years of One Direction's career, preferring a 'boring' family environment to living alone.

Ben is an executive producer on the Late Late Show With James Corden, who Harry is also good friends with, as well as for Happy Together, something Harry has also been cited as an 'executive producer' for in the past, although how much involvement he had on the show remains unknown.

