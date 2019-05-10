Harry Styles & Meghan Markle 'Have Their First Child' In Hilarious News Blunder

News channel mistakenly says Harry Styles & Meghan Markle had a baby. Picture: Getty Images

A Spanish news network accidentally reported that Meghan Markle had given birth to Harry Styles's child.

Harry Styles has found himself caught up in a hilarious Royal baby drama as a Spanish news network reported that the 'Sign Of The Times' singer and Meghan Markle's first born child had arrived into the world.

Harry Styles Met Gala Nails: All The Times One Direction Singer Has Rocked A Manicure Better Than Ours

The whole world was watching as Megan and Prince Harry presented their 'bundle of joy' to the world for the first time and later confirmed they had called their son, who is 7th in line to the throne, 'Archie.'

A twitter user uploaded a photo they took of a news broadcast from a Spanish show Cuéntamelo Ya!, captioned 'Aww Harry Styles and Megan <3' in a tweet which now has over twenty thousand likes and has been spread far and wide.

News outlet thinks Harry Styles and Meghan Markle have had a baby. Picture: twitter/ @harrymariposa

Naturally, fans couldn't contain their hilarity and also their secret wishes that their favourite pop star had actually been cemented into royalty- where he belongs, with someone commenting "in a span of seconds harry styles is married, is a royal, and has a newborn."

In a span of seconds harry styles is married, is a royal, and has a newborn😂 — Hanna Choi ☁️ (@hanaorann) May 8, 2019

Another joked that the baby's name was in fact 'Gucci' a nod to the fashion label that Harry models for and honestly, we'd like to carry on living in the fantasy world where Harry co-hosts the 2019 Met Gala and then welcomes a royal baby into the world in the space of a week.

We can dream.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Harry Styles News