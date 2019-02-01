Harry Styles's Photographer Shared A Never Seen Before Topless Photo For His 25th Birthday

Rare Harry Styles topless photo shared on his 25th birthday. Picture: Getty/PA

Harry Styles's photographer has just given everything the best birthday gift of all in a never seen before topless snap of the singer.

Harry Styles has just turned 25, and this momentous day has officially been declared 'H Day', not only by his millions of fans around the world, but by his photographer, Hélène Pambrun, who just shared a seriously rare snap of Hazza without his top on.

Fans can't contain their love for this steamy new picture of Harry Styles. Picture: Instagram

Fans have flooded her page with comments, excited there's a new photo of the 'Sign Of The Times' singer, who hasn't posted any photos of himself since July of last year when he finished his tour and has remained pretty illusive in the past few months.

They thanked the 31-year-old French photographer to the star for providing them with the eye candy, with one user commenting that she'd 'literally just killed everyone' and another was left feeling 'blessed' to have a new pic of their #1.

Fans thank Harry Styles's photographer for uploading a topless photo of the singer. Picture: Instagram

So, how will you be spending the rest of H Day 2019? Listening to 'Harry Styles' on repeat for the rest of the day whilst setting this new pic as your lock screen? Scouring the internet for any tiny sign Haz might drop a clue about some new music on the way?

There is no real right way to commemorate the occasion, the main thing is that we're all paying the respect to our favourite wavy suited singer that he deserves <3.

