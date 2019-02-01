Harry Styles's Photographer Shared A Never Seen Before Topless Photo For His 25th Birthday

1 February 2019, 10:51 | Updated: 1 February 2019, 10:58

Rare Harry Styles topless photo shared on his 25th birthday
Rare Harry Styles topless photo shared on his 25th birthday. Picture: Getty/PA

Harry Styles's photographer has just given everything the best birthday gift of all in a never seen before topless snap of the singer.

Harry Styles has just turned 25, and this momentous day has officially been declared 'H Day', not only by his millions of fans around the world, but by his photographer, Hélène Pambrun, who just shared a seriously rare snap of Hazza without his top on.

QUIZ: Plan Your Perfect Day With Harry Styles & We'll Tell You If He'd Show Up

View this post on Instagram

Happy H Day !

A post shared by Hélène Marie Pambrun 🇫🇷 (@helenepambrun.photography) on

Fans can't contain their love for this steamy new picture of Harry Styles
Fans can't contain their love for this steamy new picture of Harry Styles. Picture: Instagram

Fans have flooded her page with comments, excited there's a new photo of the 'Sign Of The Times' singer, who hasn't posted any photos of himself since July of last year when he finished his tour and has remained pretty illusive in the past few months.

They thanked the 31-year-old French photographer to the star for providing them with the eye candy, with one user commenting that she'd 'literally just killed everyone' and another was left feeling 'blessed' to have a new pic of their #1.

Fans thank Harry Styles's photographer for uploading a topless photo of the singer
Fans thank Harry Styles's photographer for uploading a topless photo of the singer. Picture: Instagram

So, how will you be spending the rest of H Day 2019? Listening to 'Harry Styles' on repeat for the rest of the day whilst setting this new pic as your lock screen? Scouring the internet for any tiny sign Haz might drop a clue about some new music on the way?

There is no real right way to commemorate the occasion, the main thing is that we're all paying the respect to our favourite wavy suited singer that he deserves <3.

via GIPHY

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Maroon 5 will perform at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019: How Much Are Maroon 5 Getting Paid To Perform?

Maroon 5

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Dancing with a Stranger artwork
    Dancing with a Stranger
    Sam Smith, Normani
    itunes
  2. 2
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris Feat. Rag N Bone Man
  3. 3
    7 Rings artwork
    7 Rings
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  4. 4
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  5. 5
    Sweet But Psycho artwork
    Sweet But Psycho
    Ava Max
    itunes
  6. 6
    Hello My Love artwork
    Hello My Love
    Westlife
    itunes
  7. 7
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart artwork
    Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
    Mark Ronson Feat. Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  8. 8
    Play artwork
    Play
    Jax Jones Feat. Years & Years
  9. 9
    Wow. artwork
    Wow.
    Post Malone
    itunes
  10. 10
    Shallow artwork
    Shallow
    Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper
    itunes
  11. 11
    Lost in the Fire
    The Weeknd, Gesaffelstein
    itunes
  12. 12
    Thursday
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  13. 13
    Rewrite the Stars
    James Arthur, Anne-Marie
    itunes
  14. 14
    Undecided artwork
    Undecided
    Chris Brown
    itunes
  15. 15
    Lost Without You artwork
    Lost Without You
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  16. 16
    Let You Love Me
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  17. 17
    Empty Space
    James Arthur
    itunes
  18. 18
    Promises artwork
    Promises
    Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith
    itunes
  19. 19
    Without Me artwork
    Without Me
    Halsey
    itunes
  20. 20
    Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
    Swae Lee, Post Malone
    itunes
  21. 21
    thank u, next
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  22. 22
    Swan Song
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  23. 23
    Happier artwork
    Happier
    Marshmello & Bastille
    itunes
  24. 24
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  25. 25
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) artwork
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  26. 26
    mother tongue
    Bring Me The Horizon
    itunes
  27. 27
    Polaroid
    Liam Payne, Lennon Stella, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  28. 28
    High Hopes artwork
    High Hopes
    Panic! at the Disco
    itunes
  29. 29
    Longshot
    Catfish and the Bottlemen
    itunes
  30. 30
    Close To Me artwork
    Close To Me
    Ellie Goulding & Diplo
    itunes
  31. 31
    Ruin My Life
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  32. 32
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  33. 33
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  34. 34
    Taste (feat. Offset)
    Tyga
    itunes
  35. 35
    imagine
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  36. 36
    A Million Dreams artwork
    A Million Dreams
    P!nk
    itunes
  37. 37
    Hold My Girl
    George Ezra
    itunes
  38. 38
    Woman Like Me artwork
    Woman Like Me
    Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  39. 39
    1999
    Troye Sivan, Charli XCX
    itunes
  40. 40
    Baby (feat. Marina and the Diamonds & Luis Fonsi)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site