Photographer Shares Behind-The-Scenes Moment Of When He Realised Harry Styles' "Acting Career Would Take Off"

Miles Diggs shared a behind-the-scenes story about Harry Styles' shoot in New York. Picture: Getty

Miles Diggs, a celebrity photographer, shared a throwback story about the time he first realised Harry Styles was going to be an incredible actor.

Before Harry Styles' role in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, he hadn't done much professional acting.

However, a professional celebrity photographer - Miles Diggs - recalled of the time he first realised that the 'Sign Of The Times' singer was going to be an incredible thespian.

The photographer, who's also shot the likes of Justin Bieber, Cardi B and Ariana Grande, uploaded a photo of Harry in New York, with a lengthy post.

"During this time, no paparazzi really followed #1D, so after months and years, we built quite a strong relationship with the boys, Harry in particular," wrote Miles to his 88.9k Instagram followers.

Miles said that the 24-year-old pop star asked what sort of shot they'd like to get, so he could get some time "with his boys at the pub".

Harry Styles' photographer took some shots of him leaving the Subway in NYC. Picture: Getty

At this point, Harry's photographer took him to New York's iconic 14th Street Subway, and noted that he really "sold it" when walking up and down the stairs into the subway.

"That’s when we knew his acting career would really take off," finished Miles.