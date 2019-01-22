Photographer Shares Behind-The-Scenes Moment Of When He Realised Harry Styles' "Acting Career Would Take Off"
22 January 2019, 12:14
Miles Diggs, a celebrity photographer, shared a throwback story about the time he first realised Harry Styles was going to be an incredible actor.
Before Harry Styles' role in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, he hadn't done much professional acting.
However, a professional celebrity photographer - Miles Diggs - recalled of the time he first realised that the 'Sign Of The Times' singer was going to be an incredible thespian.
The Day We Made Harry Styles Take the Subway : This here Throwback comes with a fun story, about what the Hell @harrystyles of #OneDirection was doing, casually leaving a NYC Subway station. During this time, no paparazzi really followed #1D , so after months and years, we built quite a strong relationship with the boys, Harry in particular. We would get some shots, and then let them explore the city as relatively unbothered as possible considering the level of fame they were on. All 5 members of the band spent the day filming an episode of #SesameStreet in Queens , and afterwards we chose to try and get some shots of Harry. He pulled over on the side of the road and asked us what type of shot we would like, just so that he could get some alone time “with his boys at the pub 😉” . I said lets do something very “NY” like a taxi cab or something, but at 1am there were no cabs around. So we took the next best option, the 14th Street Subway. He walked down the steps, and right back up and really sold it. That’s when we knew his acting career would really take off #tbt 📸: @diggzy #247papstv #DiggzyPhotos #HarryStyles #Directioners #NYC #Harry
The photographer, who's also shot the likes of Justin Bieber, Cardi B and Ariana Grande, uploaded a photo of Harry in New York, with a lengthy post.
"During this time, no paparazzi really followed #1D, so after months and years, we built quite a strong relationship with the boys, Harry in particular," wrote Miles to his 88.9k Instagram followers.
Miles said that the 24-year-old pop star asked what sort of shot they'd like to get, so he could get some time "with his boys at the pub".
At this point, Harry's photographer took him to New York's iconic 14th Street Subway, and noted that he really "sold it" when walking up and down the stairs into the subway.
"That’s when we knew his acting career would really take off," finished Miles.