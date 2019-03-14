Harry Styles Has Long Hair Again & Everyone's Freaking Out

Harry Styles has been spotted with long hair. Picture: Getty Images/PA

Harry Styles has grown his hair out and been pictured with fans in London leading people to get excited the 'Sign Of The Times' singer is throwing it back to his One Direction days.

Harry Styles has been posing for pictures with fans whilst attending George Michael's art collection in London, and everyone (including us) is freaking out because his hair is back to being long and luscious.

Apologies to Harry Styles fans for misspelling your man's name in my previous tweet. It was really auto correct + I didn't check my work. 😑



If there's one fella who I'd like to have a solo career as successful as George Michael, it's Mr Styles. An unpretentious, lovely bloke. pic.twitter.com/BrMyDV3hCN — Mr J in the UK (@mrjintheuk) March 12, 2019

Yes, you are reading this correctly and no, it is not a drill, Haz has returned to his trademark floppy hair and fans are singing its praises after he sported a shorter do for the past couple of years.

i honestly don’t know what to think about harry styles with pink&black nail and longo hair in 2019 pic.twitter.com/5Gpg3jAoql — maria🎗 (@ifhouis) March 13, 2019

It was also announced that Harry will be presenting Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks with an award at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony.

He has often spoken about the influence the band has had on his music, and in turn, Stevie has called him the 'son she never had' and honestly we don't think we've heard something so adorable.

To conclude, Hazza's hair is back, and we're not insinuating it has anything to do with the new music he's working on or anything, but, could this be a clue to what to expect from his second album? We'll just have to wait and see.

