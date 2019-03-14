Harry Styles Has Long Hair Again & Everyone's Freaking Out

14 March 2019, 12:14

Harry Styles has been spotted with long hair
Harry Styles has been spotted with long hair. Picture: Getty Images/PA

Harry Styles has grown his hair out and been pictured with fans in London leading people to get excited the 'Sign Of The Times' singer is throwing it back to his One Direction days.

Harry Styles has been posing for pictures with fans whilst attending George Michael's art collection in London, and everyone (including us) is freaking out because his hair is back to being long and luscious.

Harry Styles: Unpopular Opinion Twitter Thread Reveals What Fans Really Think

Yes, you are reading this correctly and no, it is not a drill, Haz has returned to his trademark floppy hair and fans are singing its praises after he sported a shorter do for the past couple of years.

It was also announced that Harry will be presenting Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks with an award at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony.

He has often spoken about the influence the band has had on his music, and in turn, Stevie has called him the 'son she never had' and honestly we don't think we've heard something so adorable.

To conclude, Hazza's hair is back, and we're not insinuating it has anything to do with the new music he's working on or anything, but, could this be a clue to what to expect from his second album? We'll just have to wait and see.

