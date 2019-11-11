Harry Styles 'Won A Cocktail Drinking Competition' Whilst On Holiday In The Caribbean

Harry Styles is said to have completed a cocktail drinking challenge. Picture: PA/ Getty Images

Harry Styles is said to have taken on a drinking challenge and bossed it whilst in the Caribbean, and would we really expect anything less from the 'Lights Up' singer?!

It's being reported that 'Lights Up' singer Harry Styles won a cocktail drinking competition whilst holidaying on a Caribbean island, winning himself lifelong membership to the bar after taking on the challenge of drinking 12 martinis in an hour and being victorious.

Holidayers who were apparently lucky enough to witness the iconic series of events say the 25-year-old was challenged to undertake the Mustique Martini Club challenge, in the exclusive Firefly hotel, which he 'accepted'.

They told the publication: "Harry was in great spirits. He was told about the challenge and well and truly rose to it, knocking back 12 drinks in an hour."

"Although he was well on his way by the end he was still with it enough to belt out some tunes on the hotel’s grand piano."

However, fans are actually a whole lot more interested in the former 1D star's upcoming second album, with one Twitter user writing:

"When @Harry_Styles is in the Caribbean and won a drinking contest by downing 12 cocktail martinis in an hour but he’s still giving us album hints."

A spokesperson for Haz denied the claims, which is kind of upsetting because we'd like to think that amazing evening went down, including Harry accepting the prize of a cap, given to those who complete the challenge.

Fans have been pushing the star on Twitter for more information about the tracklisting for 'Fine Line', which is dropping on 13th December.

Harry has already teased it, cryptically turning all the letters into asterisks, but fans have managed to get a few more letters out of the star by playing a virtual game of 'hang man' with him.

Fans play a game of 'hang man' to get more clues about Harry Styles's album. Picture: Twitter @Harry_Styles

