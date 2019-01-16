Harry Styles New Relationship Rumours Squashed As Kiko Mizuhara Says She's Never Met Him

Kiko Mizuhara, Harry Styles's rumoured girlfriend says she's never met the singer. Picture: Getty

After rumours swirled about Harry Styles having a new Japanese-based girlfriend, Kiko Mizuhara has denied ever meeting the 'Sign Of The Times' singer.

Harry Styles's rumoured new girlfriend Kiko Mizuhara has denied ever meeting the 'Sign Of The Times' singer in a Twitter statement translated from Japanese.

WATCH: Harry Styles Spotted In Tokyo Karaoke Bar Amid Kiko Mizuhara Girlfriend Rumours

Kizo tweeted that she'd never met Harry Styles. Picture: Twitter

The Japanese-based actress and model tweeted that she's never met the singer and called the tabloid headlines 'fake news', writing:

"I have reported that Harry Styles and I have been in a relationship, but I have no relationship with him, and I have never met him. The world is full of fake news. It is not to be danced to the mass communication."

"People believe what they want to believe rather than questioning reality. Or disliked by the person who saw the article written by a strange reporter, to be told that there is no thing, but I know that my profession is a thing of no use, the obvious lies or the people who read the article, after all, "bad personality" or "dislike" seems to be sad. I don't know what to do."

harry styles is really living the life he gave up during his 1d days in tokyo huh pic.twitter.com/ADMIco8dXd — junhoe's; [STREAM: I'M OK] (@koojunhstyles) January 13, 2019

The rumours started when the two started following each other on Instagram and Harry was spotted in a Karaoke bar in Tokyo.

Said to have been belting out a very impressive rendition of Nirvana, with rumours that he's been spending a lot of time in Japan over the past few months.

