Harry Styles Drops 'Protect Each Other' T-Shirts & Is Donating 100% Of Profits To COVID-19 Fight

Harry Styles releases TPWK COVID-19 t-shirts. Picture: Columbia/ PA

Harry Styles has dropped a special edition t-shirt with 100% of profits going to fight COVID-19 and a sweet logo message to help warn others to stay home.

Harry Styles has just dropped a range of t-shirts to help raise money to fight COVID-19, with 100% of the profits going to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, and it's just another example of the singer doing good in these testing times!

The white t-shirt has a plain and simple message, written in the font fans have come to associate with the singer, it reads:

"Stay home. Stay safe. Protect each other. Treat People With Kindness."

On the back, it says: "This t-shirt fights COVID-19."

Harry Styles drops 'stay home stay safe' t-shirt for COVID-19 fight. Picture: Harry Styles Official Store

Accompanied with the merch' drop was a message from the man himself, saying: "In times like these, it is more important than ever to remember the power of people."

"If you are able to help, please donate where you can. 100% of the profits of this t-shirt will go towards fighting COVID-19. Stay home, self isolate, and protect each other. TPWK. H."

You can purchase the tee through his official website at £21.

I bought my t-shirt!! I’m so glad Harry is donating all of the proceeds🥺 — caitlyn (@harrysfishie) April 7, 2020

Fans are praising Harry's method of raising money to help tackle the pandemic, as well as the sweet message he's sent in these challenging times, with a fan writing:

"100% of the profits are donated AND fans get a t-shirt in return. it is a clever way of creating donations from those that would not have thought to do so previously, like me!"

"If you don’t like the t-shirt, you do not have to buy one. i will be wearing mine at home! be kind."

exactly what I was thinking! the shirt itself isn’t what matters. that’s his way of donating some of his money, with making other feel good they can donate as well, glad I bought it. :) — romiiii 👻 (@happilyrom) April 7, 2020

