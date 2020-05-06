Inside Harry Styles & Alexa Chung's Flirty Fashion Friendship

6 May 2020, 15:12

Harry Styles and Alexa Chung's friendship dates back to 2013
Harry Styles and Alexa Chung's friendship dates back to 2013. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @alexachung/ Justin Theroux

Harry Styles has a host of A-lister friends, and one of the coolest is designer and presenter Alexa Chung, with their friendship going back years, with the Met Gala the pivotal moment of the year for them both!

Harry Styles boasts A-listers including Kendall Jenner, James Corden and Stevie Nicks as some of his closest friends, but it's his friendship with uber cool Next In Fashion presenter and designer, Alexa Chung who he's partied with at endless fashion events and birthday parties that reminds us how cool Haz really is.

These Harry Styles 'Twin' Lookalikes Have Fooled Even His Biggest Fans

Alexa and Harry Styles are the king and queen of fashion

The queen of fashion herself, Alexa, has been looking back at previous Met Gala's after the 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, choosing a snap shot of Harry 'slam dunking' her at the after party as one of her top moments.

Th 36-year-old revealed she had to fly straight back to LA to film NIF with Tan France, so was a little worse for wear on set.

Looking back, she wrote: "Straight from the afterparty last year I took a 6am flight from New York directly to the Next In Fashion set in LA. So if I look a bit wobbly in the Military episode now you know why. @metcostumeinstitute @justintheroux."

Crediting Justin Theroux as the photographer is such a flex.

Sharing the throwback snap of her and the 'Adore You' singer at the 2019 Met Gala which he co-hosted, dressed head to toe in Gucci.

"Being slam dunked by a proud looking Harry Styles above a DJ booth vibrating with the sound of Mark Ronson’s dance floor fillers perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the evening.”

Did Harry Styles and Alexa Chung date?

The pair first struck up a friendship back in 2013 when Harry's BFF, Nick Grimshaw, introduced him to his A-lister squad that includes the likes of Florence Welch, Pixie Geldof, Alexa, and Kelly Osborne.

The whole gang were soon sitting front row at fashion week, or jetting off on holiday together, and with Harry having declared her his celeb crush to a magazine back in the day, many questioned whether the pair were dating, or just enjoyed a flirtatious friendship.

Seeing as they're still such good pals these days, it appears the pair avoided becoming exes and just stuck to being A-lister royalty- we like their style!

They are always out in force to celebrate each other's birthdays, singing karaoke, and being the life and soul of whatever celeb-packed event they're attending.

They're fashion royalty, British celeb royalty, and pretty damn good looking- so we may have not gotten a Met Gala this year, but you can bet as soon as it's back, these two will be front and centre, being friendship goals once more.

