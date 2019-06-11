Halsey Calls Out Homophobia In Powerful Speech At Camden Concert

Halsey calls out homophobia at her Camden concert. Picture: Instagram

Halsey slammed "Straight Pride" and spoke out on homophobia at her latest concert.

Halsey has publicly criticised 'Straight Pride' and paid tribute to a lesbian couple who were victims of a recent homophobic attack. The singer has always been vocal about prejudice and regularly uses her platform to support and defend the LGBTQ+ community.

Last night, during her performance at Electric Ballroom, Halsey gave a powerful speech about "Straight Pride".

The 'Without Me' singer began the conversation by drawing attention to her outfit, saying: "Do you guys see the two young women on my shirt? Do you know who they are? The two people on my shirt are a young couple named Melania and Chris."

"A couple nights ago, right here, they were assaulted because they're lesbians, because they gave the appearance of being lesbians."

Halsey getting a room full of queer kids to scream “I WILL NOT BE AFRAID” after two women were beaten for being gay in the exact same town she’s performing in. She’s wearing a shirt with their faces on the front, and “FUCK YOUR STRAIGHT PRIDE” on the back. pic.twitter.com/VssWprS3gX — Sucker!! (AKA Becca!!) (@iamsuckeriam) June 10, 2019

"The sad reality is that after the Pride parades are over and after the bars close their Pride nights, when the glitter's being swept out of the streets, a lot of people get on those trains and they get on those buses and they try to wash the rainbows off their bodies and they peel the stickers off their clothes because when Pride is over, it's not safe to be gay anymore. Because they are worried that someone is going to viciously assault them or viciously attack them." she continued.

Halsey performing in London 🏳️‍🌈💞 pic.twitter.com/DN77J9wnLs — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsiders) June 10, 2019

Halsey ended her speech telling fans that regardless of their sexuality, they are in a "safe space" and then led a chant saying: "I will not be afraid".

Over the weekend, she put on a rockstar show in front of 80,000 buzzing fans at her first ever Summertime Ball.

