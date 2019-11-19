What Happened To Girls Aloud As Nadine Coyle Tells I'm A Celeb Co-Stars Why They're Not Friends

Nadine Coyle spilled about her time in Girls Aloud. Picture: ITV/ GETTY

Nadine Coyle opened up to Kate Garraway about her time in Girls Aloud during Tuesday's I'm A Celeb.

It’s only a few days into I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Nadine Coyle has already been quizzed by her campmates on her time in the band that made her famous, Girls Aloud, which included Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, and Sarah Harding.

Cheryl, Nicola and Kimberley have remained close friends, however Nadine apparently no longer sees her former co-stars.

When grilled by Kate Garraway on whether she sees the other women, who finally went their separate ways in 2013, Nadine explained why they didn’t remain friends, saying they simply got on with their individual lives.

Nadine explained: “Everyone gets on with their lives, I was friends with them all, it was all nice and lovely.”

However, the mum of one said she was always the one out partying more than the others.

She added: “But I was always in the gay bars with all the guys, I’d be out partying, me and ten guys, I was having a laugh, I was 18-19 years old.”

Nadine has been honest about losing touch with the rest of the girls in the past, telling Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon on a previous episode there was never a “fallout”, there was “just no friendship to begin with”.

She also told the tabloids in 2017: “It was fine at the start but there’s always politics in any band. It just happened that I always got more vocals than everybody else, so in terms of people wanting their voice heard, that wasn’t happening. And it made people very bitter. They didn’t like that.”

Before I’m A Celeb launched, former bandmate Kimberley said she was surprised to see Nadine take on the jungle.

Girls Aloud called it quits after their Greatest Hits Tour. Picture: Getty

She told The Mirror: "I'm really surprised that she's doing it because it wouldn't be something I'd expect her to do but it's going to be really fun to watch."

The 'Love Machine' singer was also open about the fact she doesn't keep in contact with Nadine anymore, adding: "We don't really speak often at all. She obviously moved to America and I guess we just sort of drifted apart like you do really."

Cheryl was grilled by Capital’s Jimmy Hill on a possible Girls Aloud reunion at the Global Awards in March, saying she’ll “never say never” but at that time it was a firm, “no”.

While Cheryl went on to have a solo career of her own, as well as becoming a TV judge on The X Factor and now the Greatest Dancer, Nicola established herself as a singer-songwriter.

Kimberley has fronted fashion campaigns, starred in onstage productions and even took part in Strictly Come Dancing.

Meanwhile, Sarah Harding took a step out of the spotlight earlier this year, after wining Celebrity Big Brother in 2017. Nadine too launched a solo career, and regularly makes TV appearances.

