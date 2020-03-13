Who Is Ella Eyre? Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Me’ Singer

Ella Eyre has had an incredible career. Picture: PA

Who is Ella Eyre? Here's everything you need to know.

Ella Eyre is the voice of some of the biggest bangers in pop. But how did she get famous, where is she from and who is she dating?

Here’s everything you need to know…

5 Questions For Ella Eyre: The 'If I Go' Singer Gets A Grilling

How old is Ella Eyre?

Ella was born on 1st April, 1994, making her 25 years old!

Where is Ella Eyre from?

She was raised in Ealing, West London, but went to a boarding school in Somerset. She once admitted that although she realises ‘a lot of people hated it’, she ‘genuinely’ thought that boarding school was ‘the best five years’ of her life.

She also attended the BRIT School for Performing arts and Technology, where she studied musical theatre.

What is Ella Eyre’s accent?

Ella says she has a ‘posh accent’ so ‘people assume’ she comes from a privileged background. However, she says the only reason she got to attend boarding school was because she earned a ‘massive’ scholarship.

How tall is Ella Eyre?

The singer is 5 foot 5.

What is Ella Eyre’s Instagram handle?

Ella’s handle is @ellaeyre and she has 475k followers.

How did Ella Eyre get famous?

Ella was discovered by her management through a vocal coach in 2011 and began writing her own songs when she was just 16.

Her big break came in April 2013 when she sang lead vocals on Rudimental’s single ‘Waiting All Night’. The track had huge success and was awarded British Single of the Year at the 2014 BRITs.

Who is Ella Eyre dating?

Ella is apparently single at the moment after romancing a mystery man in 2019.

Before that, she dated Rixton drummer Lewi Morgan for 2 years.

