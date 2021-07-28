Dua Lipa Gives Off Major Bridgerton Vibes As She Teases New 'Demeanour' Music Video

Dua Lipa gives off major Bridgerton vibes as she teases new 'Demeanour' music video. Picture: Instagram @dualipa

By Emma Clarke

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Dua Lipa shared a sneak peak of the new music video for Pop Smoke's posthumous track, 'Demeanour' - along with some stunning BTS snaps.

In the preview clip, Dua Lipa dons an extravagant gold and lace gown - à la Bridgerton - and is seen applying a gorgeous shade of lipstick.

The camera then cuts to a decadent dinner party where guests are feeding each other grapes and fanning themselves at the table.

At the very end of the snippet, the lens focuses on a landscape painting, hung at the head of the table above the fireplace - which starts coming to life.

You can watch the clip below:

The pop princess also shared some stills from the shoot, revealing more details of her ethereal wardrobe, and a closer look at her hair bow (which is very reminiscent of Lady Gaga, circa 2008).

The 'Demeanour' music video will be dropping worldwide on Thursday, 29 July at 12PM EST (that's 5pm here in the UK), and excitement from fans has reached fever pitch.

Since teasing the new vid on her social, many have flooded Dua's posts with praise.

Gigi Hadid commented: "So gorgeous!"

Meanwhile, actress Samara Weaving exclaimed: "🔥🔥🔥🔥 yessss!!"

The 'Don't Start' hitmaker's vocals feature on Pop Smoke's track, which was released posthumously in July, following his death in February 2020.

Back in 2018, the rapper recorded a video of himself jamming to Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa's 'One Kiss' hit in the car.

The pair then worked on 'Demeanour' together, which has now been released as part of Pop Smoke's album Faith.